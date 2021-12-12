Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Deebo Samuel Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - San Francisco vs. Cincinnati

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Deebo Samuel and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on CBS. Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers (6-6) hit the field against the Cincinnati Bengals (7-5) in Week 14 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Samuel has hauled in 56 receptions for 1,006 yards, best on his team, and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 92 times, and averages 83.8 receiving yards per game.
  • So far this season, 25.7% of the 358 passes thrown by his team have gone Samuel's way.
  • With seven targets in the red zone this season, Samuel has been on the receiving end of 16.7% of his team's 42 red zone pass attempts.
  • The 49ers have called a pass in 50.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 13th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

6

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Against the Bengals, Samuel put up 87 receiving yards in his lone career matchup, 37.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Samuel caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Bengals.
  • The Bengals have the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 273.1 yards per game through the air.
  • The Bengals have allowed 17 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are sixth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Samuel did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Seahawks.
  • Samuel's two grabs over his last three games are good enough for 27 yards (9.0 ypg). He's been targeted six times.

Samuel's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Deebo Samuel

92

25.7%

56

1006

5

7

16.7%

George Kittle

61

17.0%

44

606

5

4

9.5%

Brandon Aiyuk

54

15.1%

35

487

3

6

14.3%

Kyle Juszczyk

28

7.8%

23

231

1

4

9.5%

