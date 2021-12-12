In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Deebo Samuel and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on CBS. Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers (6-6) hit the field against the Cincinnati Bengals (7-5) in Week 14 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Samuel has hauled in 56 receptions for 1,006 yards, best on his team, and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 92 times, and averages 83.8 receiving yards per game.

So far this season, 25.7% of the 358 passes thrown by his team have gone Samuel's way.

With seven targets in the red zone this season, Samuel has been on the receiving end of 16.7% of his team's 42 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers have called a pass in 50.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 13th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Samuel's matchup with the Bengals.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 6 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Against the Bengals, Samuel put up 87 receiving yards in his lone career matchup, 37.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Samuel caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Bengals.

The Bengals have the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 273.1 yards per game through the air.

The Bengals have allowed 17 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are sixth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Samuel did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Seahawks.

Samuel's two grabs over his last three games are good enough for 27 yards (9.0 ypg). He's been targeted six times.

Samuel's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deebo Samuel 92 25.7% 56 1006 5 7 16.7% George Kittle 61 17.0% 44 606 5 4 9.5% Brandon Aiyuk 54 15.1% 35 487 3 6 14.3% Kyle Juszczyk 28 7.8% 23 231 1 4 9.5%

Powered By Data Skrive