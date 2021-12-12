Publish date:
Deebo Samuel Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - San Francisco vs. Cincinnati
Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds
Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Samuel has hauled in 56 receptions for 1,006 yards, best on his team, and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 92 times, and averages 83.8 receiving yards per game.
- So far this season, 25.7% of the 358 passes thrown by his team have gone Samuel's way.
- With seven targets in the red zone this season, Samuel has been on the receiving end of 16.7% of his team's 42 red zone pass attempts.
- The 49ers have called a pass in 50.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 13th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
6
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Against the Bengals, Samuel put up 87 receiving yards in his lone career matchup, 37.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Samuel caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Bengals.
- The Bengals have the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 273.1 yards per game through the air.
- The Bengals have allowed 17 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are sixth in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Samuel did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Seahawks.
- Samuel's two grabs over his last three games are good enough for 27 yards (9.0 ypg). He's been targeted six times.
Samuel's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Deebo Samuel
92
25.7%
56
1006
5
7
16.7%
George Kittle
61
17.0%
44
606
5
4
9.5%
Brandon Aiyuk
54
15.1%
35
487
3
6
14.3%
Kyle Juszczyk
28
7.8%
23
231
1
4
9.5%
