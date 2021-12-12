The Denver Broncos (6-6) will clash with the Detroit Lions (1-10-1) in Week 14 of the NFL season.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Broncos vs. Lions

Over/under insights

Denver and its opponents have gone over the current 41.5-point total in four of 12 games this season.

Detroit's games have gone over 41.5 points in six of 12 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 36.7, is 4.8 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 44.5 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 3.0 more than the 41.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Broncos games this season is 44.3, 2.8 points more than Sunday's over/under of 41.5.

The 41.5-point total for this game is 4.6 points below the 46.1 points per game average total in Lions games this season.

Broncos stats and trends

Denver has played 12 games, with six wins against the spread.

Denver's games this year have hit the over on only two of 12 set point totals (16.7%).

This year, the Broncos put up 6.5 fewer points per game (19.8) than the Lions allow (26.3).

Denver is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 26.3 points.

The Broncos rack up 37.0 fewer yards per game (343.9) than the Lions give up per outing (380.9).

In games that Denver picks up over 380.9 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Broncos have turned the ball over one more time (15 total) than the Lions have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Denver's matchup with the Lions.

Lions stats and trends

Detroit is 8-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Lions have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more three times this year and have covered the spread twice.

Detroit's games this season have hit the over in 33.3% of its opportunities (four times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Lions rack up just 1.3 fewer points per game (16.9) than the Broncos allow (18.2).

Detroit is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 18.2 points.

The Lions rack up just 14.6 fewer yards per game (310.9) than the Broncos give up per contest (325.5).

In games that Detroit picks up more than 325.5 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

This year the Lions have turned the ball over 16 times, two more than the Broncos' takeaways (14).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Denver is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

This year, in six home games, Denver has gone over the total once.

The average point total in Broncos home games this season is 44.6 points, 3.1 more than this outing's over/under (41.5).

This year on the road, Detroit is 4-2 against the spread and 0-5-1 overall.

In six away games this year, Detroit has hit the over once.

Lions away games this season average 45.6 total points, 4.1 more than this matchup's over/under (41.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.