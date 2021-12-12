Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Denver Broncos vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Denver Broncos (6-6) will clash with the Detroit Lions (1-10-1) in Week 14 of the NFL season.

Odds for Broncos vs. Lions

Over/under insights

  • Denver and its opponents have gone over the current 41.5-point total in four of 12 games this season.
  • Detroit's games have gone over 41.5 points in six of 12 chances this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 36.7, is 4.8 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 44.5 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 3.0 more than the 41.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in Broncos games this season is 44.3, 2.8 points more than Sunday's over/under of 41.5.
  • The 41.5-point total for this game is 4.6 points below the 46.1 points per game average total in Lions games this season.
  • Denver has played 12 games, with six wins against the spread.
  • Denver's games this year have hit the over on only two of 12 set point totals (16.7%).
  • This year, the Broncos put up 6.5 fewer points per game (19.8) than the Lions allow (26.3).
  • Denver is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 26.3 points.
  • The Broncos rack up 37.0 fewer yards per game (343.9) than the Lions give up per outing (380.9).
  • In games that Denver picks up over 380.9 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Broncos have turned the ball over one more time (15 total) than the Lions have forced a turnover (14) this season.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Denver's matchup with the Lions.
  • Detroit is 8-4-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Lions have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more three times this year and have covered the spread twice.
  • Detroit's games this season have hit the over in 33.3% of its opportunities (four times in 12 games with a set point total).
  • The Lions rack up just 1.3 fewer points per game (16.9) than the Broncos allow (18.2).
  • Detroit is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 18.2 points.
  • The Lions rack up just 14.6 fewer yards per game (310.9) than the Broncos give up per contest (325.5).
  • In games that Detroit picks up more than 325.5 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall.
  • This year the Lions have turned the ball over 16 times, two more than the Broncos' takeaways (14).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Denver is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
  • This year, in six home games, Denver has gone over the total once.
  • The average point total in Broncos home games this season is 44.6 points, 3.1 more than this outing's over/under (41.5).
  • This year on the road, Detroit is 4-2 against the spread and 0-5-1 overall.
  • In six away games this year, Detroit has hit the over once.
  • Lions away games this season average 45.6 total points, 4.1 more than this matchup's over/under (41.5).

