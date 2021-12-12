Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Derek Carr Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Las Vegas vs. Kansas City

Author:

Derek Carr will have several player prop betting options available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders (6-6) are set for an AFC West matchup in Week 14 against the Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Carr has passed for 3,663 yards while completing 67.8% of his throws (306-of-451), with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions (305.3 yards per game).
  • He's also helped out on the ground, with 97 rushing yards (8.1 ypg) on 29 carries.
  • The Raiders have thrown the football in 62.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Carr has thrown 54 passes in the red zone this season, 50.9% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

6

Rushing Yards Prop

3

1+ Pass TDs

10

2+ Pass TDs

7

1+ Rush TDs

10

Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • In 11 matchups against the Chiefs, Carr averaged 249.4 passing yards per game, 8.1 yards fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Carr threw a touchdown pass nine times and multiple TDS five times over five of those matchups against the Chiefs.
  • Note: Carr's stats vs. Chiefs date back to 2016.
  • The Chiefs have the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 263.8 yards per game through the air.
  • The Chiefs' defense is 15th in the NFL, giving up 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Football Team, Carr threw for 249 yards while completing 73.7% of his passes.
  • He tacked on two carries for 24 yards, averaging 12 yards per carry.
  • Carr has passed for 837 yards (279.0 per game) over his last three outings, while completing 68.3% of his passes (71-for-104) with two touchdowns and one interception.
  • He's also rushed four times for 45 yards, averaging 15.0 yards per game.

Carr's Las Vegas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Hunter Renfrow

92

20.4%

73

760

4

11

20.4%

Darren Waller

84

18.6%

53

643

2

11

20.4%

Bryan Edwards

45

10.0%

25

476

2

5

9.3%

