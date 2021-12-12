Publish date:
Derek Carr Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Las Vegas vs. Kansas City
Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds
Derek Carr Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Carr has passed for 3,663 yards while completing 67.8% of his throws (306-of-451), with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions (305.3 yards per game).
- He's also helped out on the ground, with 97 rushing yards (8.1 ypg) on 29 carries.
- The Raiders have thrown the football in 62.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.
- Carr has thrown 54 passes in the red zone this season, 50.9% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
6
Rushing Yards Prop
3
1+ Pass TDs
10
2+ Pass TDs
7
1+ Rush TDs
10
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- In 11 matchups against the Chiefs, Carr averaged 249.4 passing yards per game, 8.1 yards fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Carr threw a touchdown pass nine times and multiple TDS five times over five of those matchups against the Chiefs.
- Note: Carr's stats vs. Chiefs date back to 2016.
- The Chiefs have the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 263.8 yards per game through the air.
- The Chiefs' defense is 15th in the NFL, giving up 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Football Team, Carr threw for 249 yards while completing 73.7% of his passes.
- He tacked on two carries for 24 yards, averaging 12 yards per carry.
- Carr has passed for 837 yards (279.0 per game) over his last three outings, while completing 68.3% of his passes (71-for-104) with two touchdowns and one interception.
- He's also rushed four times for 45 yards, averaging 15.0 yards per game.
Carr's Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Hunter Renfrow
92
20.4%
73
760
4
11
20.4%
Darren Waller
84
18.6%
53
643
2
11
20.4%
Bryan Edwards
45
10.0%
25
476
2
5
9.3%
