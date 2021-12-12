Derek Carr will have several player prop betting options available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders (6-6) are set for an AFC West matchup in Week 14 against the Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds

Derek Carr Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Carr has passed for 3,663 yards while completing 67.8% of his throws (306-of-451), with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions (305.3 yards per game).

He's also helped out on the ground, with 97 rushing yards (8.1 ypg) on 29 carries.

The Raiders have thrown the football in 62.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.

Carr has thrown 54 passes in the red zone this season, 50.9% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 6 Rushing Yards Prop 3 1+ Pass TDs 10 2+ Pass TDs 7 1+ Rush TDs 10

Matchup vs. Kansas City

In 11 matchups against the Chiefs, Carr averaged 249.4 passing yards per game, 8.1 yards fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Carr threw a touchdown pass nine times and multiple TDS five times over five of those matchups against the Chiefs.

Note: Carr's stats vs. Chiefs date back to 2016.

The Chiefs have the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 263.8 yards per game through the air.

The Chiefs' defense is 15th in the NFL, giving up 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Football Team, Carr threw for 249 yards while completing 73.7% of his passes.

He tacked on two carries for 24 yards, averaging 12 yards per carry.

Carr has passed for 837 yards (279.0 per game) over his last three outings, while completing 68.3% of his passes (71-for-104) with two touchdowns and one interception.

He's also rushed four times for 45 yards, averaging 15.0 yards per game.

Carr's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Hunter Renfrow 92 20.4% 73 760 4 11 20.4% Darren Waller 84 18.6% 53 643 2 11 20.4% Bryan Edwards 45 10.0% 25 476 2 5 9.3%

