Bookmakers have installed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Devonta Freeman, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. AFC North foes meet in Week 14 when Freeman's Baltimore Ravens (8-4) take on the Cleveland Browns (6-6) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Odds

Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Freeman has 376 rushing yards on 89 carries (31.3 yards per game), with four touchdowns.

And he has caught 23 passes for 170 yards (14.2 per game) with one TD.

He has received 89 of his team's 384 carries this season (23.2%).

The Ravens have called a pass in 52.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 4 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 4 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Cleveland

Freeman's 52 rushing yards in his only career matchup against the Browns are 52.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Freeman did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Browns.

Note: Freeman's stats vs. Browns date back to 2016.

In terms of defending against the run, the Browns are 11th in the league, allowing 105.3 yards per game.

Freeman and the Ravens will face off against the NFL's 16th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (11).

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Steelers, Freeman ran the ball 14 times for 52 yards and scored one touchdown.

He added five receptions for 45 yards in the passing game.

In his last three games, Freeman has run for 153 yards on 46 carries (51.0 ypg), with two touchdowns.

He's also averaged 28.0 receiving yards per game, catching 12 passes for 84 yards.

Freeman's Baltimore Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Devonta Freeman 89 23.2% 376 4 10 21.3% 4.2 Lamar Jackson 131 34.1% 762 2 16 34.0% 5.8 Latavius Murray 79 20.6% 259 4 12 25.5% 3.3 Ty'Son Williams 34 8.9% 181 1 4 8.5% 5.3

