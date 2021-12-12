Publish date:
Devonta Freeman Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Baltimore vs. Cleveland
Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Odds
Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Freeman has 376 rushing yards on 89 carries (31.3 yards per game), with four touchdowns.
- And he has caught 23 passes for 170 yards (14.2 per game) with one TD.
- He has received 89 of his team's 384 carries this season (23.2%).
- The Ravens have called a pass in 52.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
4
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
4
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- Freeman's 52 rushing yards in his only career matchup against the Browns are 52.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Freeman did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Browns.
- Note: Freeman's stats vs. Browns date back to 2016.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Browns are 11th in the league, allowing 105.3 yards per game.
- Freeman and the Ravens will face off against the NFL's 16th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (11).
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Steelers, Freeman ran the ball 14 times for 52 yards and scored one touchdown.
- He added five receptions for 45 yards in the passing game.
- In his last three games, Freeman has run for 153 yards on 46 carries (51.0 ypg), with two touchdowns.
- He's also averaged 28.0 receiving yards per game, catching 12 passes for 84 yards.
Freeman's Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Devonta Freeman
89
23.2%
376
4
10
21.3%
4.2
Lamar Jackson
131
34.1%
762
2
16
34.0%
5.8
Latavius Murray
79
20.6%
259
4
12
25.5%
3.3
Ty'Son Williams
34
8.9%
181
1
4
8.5%
5.3
