December 12, 2021
Devonta Freeman Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Baltimore vs. Cleveland

Bookmakers have installed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Devonta Freeman, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. AFC North foes meet in Week 14 when Freeman's Baltimore Ravens (8-4) take on the Cleveland Browns (6-6) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Freeman has 376 rushing yards on 89 carries (31.3 yards per game), with four touchdowns.
  • And he has caught 23 passes for 170 yards (14.2 per game) with one TD.
  • He has received 89 of his team's 384 carries this season (23.2%).
  • The Ravens have called a pass in 52.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

4

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

4

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • Freeman's 52 rushing yards in his only career matchup against the Browns are 52.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Freeman did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Browns.
  • Note: Freeman's stats vs. Browns date back to 2016.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Browns are 11th in the league, allowing 105.3 yards per game.
  • Freeman and the Ravens will face off against the NFL's 16th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (11).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Steelers, Freeman ran the ball 14 times for 52 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • He added five receptions for 45 yards in the passing game.
  • In his last three games, Freeman has run for 153 yards on 46 carries (51.0 ypg), with two touchdowns.
  • He's also averaged 28.0 receiving yards per game, catching 12 passes for 84 yards.

Freeman's Baltimore Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Devonta Freeman

89

23.2%

376

4

10

21.3%

4.2

Lamar Jackson

131

34.1%

762

2

16

34.0%

5.8

Latavius Murray

79

20.6%

259

4

12

25.5%

3.3

Ty'Son Williams

34

8.9%

181

1

4

8.5%

5.3

