December 12, 2021
Donovan Peoples-Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Cleveland vs. Baltimore

Bookmakers have posted plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Donovan Peoples-Jones, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. AFC North rivals meet in Week 14 when Peoples-Jones and the Cleveland Browns (6-6) take the field against the Baltimore Ravens (8-4) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Donovan Peoples-Jones Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Peoples-Jones' 28 targets have resulted in 18 catches for 340 yards (28.3 ypg) and three touchdowns.
  • Peoples-Jones has been the target of 7.8% (28 total) of his team's 360 passing attempts this season.
  • Peoples-Jones (two red zone targets) has been the recipient of 5.4% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Browns have run 51.0% passing plays and 49.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • In his three matchups against the Ravens, Peoples-Jones' 28 receiving yards average is 7.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (35.5).
  • In three matchups versus the Ravens, Peoples-Jones has not had a TD catch.
  • The 287.5 yards per game the Ravens are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's worst pass defense.
  • The Ravens have given up 19 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 15th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 12 matchup with the Ravens, Peoples-Jones reeled in two passes for 10 yards while being targeted five times.
  • Peoples-Jones' stat line over his last three games shows three catches for 26 yards. He averaged 8.7 receiving yards per game and was targeted 10 times.

Peoples-Jones' Cleveland Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Donovan Peoples-Jones

28

7.8%

18

340

3

2

5.4%

David Njoku

40

11.1%

27

407

3

6

16.2%

Jarvis Landry

52

14.4%

33

356

0

6

16.2%

Austin Hooper

45

12.5%

28

261

2

8

21.6%

