Donovan Peoples-Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Cleveland vs. Baltimore
Donovan Peoples-Jones Prop Bet Odds
Donovan Peoples-Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Peoples-Jones' 28 targets have resulted in 18 catches for 340 yards (28.3 ypg) and three touchdowns.
- Peoples-Jones has been the target of 7.8% (28 total) of his team's 360 passing attempts this season.
- Peoples-Jones (two red zone targets) has been the recipient of 5.4% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts.
- The Browns have run 51.0% passing plays and 49.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- In his three matchups against the Ravens, Peoples-Jones' 28 receiving yards average is 7.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (35.5).
- In three matchups versus the Ravens, Peoples-Jones has not had a TD catch.
- The 287.5 yards per game the Ravens are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's worst pass defense.
- The Ravens have given up 19 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 15th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 12 matchup with the Ravens, Peoples-Jones reeled in two passes for 10 yards while being targeted five times.
- Peoples-Jones' stat line over his last three games shows three catches for 26 yards. He averaged 8.7 receiving yards per game and was targeted 10 times.
Peoples-Jones' Cleveland Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Donovan Peoples-Jones
28
7.8%
18
340
3
2
5.4%
David Njoku
40
11.1%
27
407
3
6
16.2%
Jarvis Landry
52
14.4%
33
356
0
6
16.2%
Austin Hooper
45
12.5%
28
261
2
8
21.6%
