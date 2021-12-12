Bookmakers have posted plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Donovan Peoples-Jones, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. AFC North rivals meet in Week 14 when Peoples-Jones and the Cleveland Browns (6-6) take the field against the Baltimore Ravens (8-4) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Donovan Peoples-Jones Prop Bet Odds

Donovan Peoples-Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Peoples-Jones' 28 targets have resulted in 18 catches for 340 yards (28.3 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Peoples-Jones has been the target of 7.8% (28 total) of his team's 360 passing attempts this season.

Peoples-Jones (two red zone targets) has been the recipient of 5.4% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts.

The Browns have run 51.0% passing plays and 49.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Baltimore

In his three matchups against the Ravens, Peoples-Jones' 28 receiving yards average is 7.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (35.5).

In three matchups versus the Ravens, Peoples-Jones has not had a TD catch.

The 287.5 yards per game the Ravens are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's worst pass defense.

The Ravens have given up 19 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 15th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In his Week 12 matchup with the Ravens, Peoples-Jones reeled in two passes for 10 yards while being targeted five times.

Peoples-Jones' stat line over his last three games shows three catches for 26 yards. He averaged 8.7 receiving yards per game and was targeted 10 times.

Peoples-Jones' Cleveland Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Donovan Peoples-Jones 28 7.8% 18 340 3 2 5.4% David Njoku 40 11.1% 27 407 3 6 16.2% Jarvis Landry 52 14.4% 33 356 0 6 16.2% Austin Hooper 45 12.5% 28 261 2 8 21.6%

