December 12, 2021
Publish date:

Emmanuel Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Buffalo vs. Tampa Bay

Author:

Before Emmanuel Sanders hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. This Week 14 matchup sees Sanders' Buffalo Bills (7-5) play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Sanders has hauled in 581 yards (on 39 catches) and four touchdowns. He has been targeted 67 times, and is averaging 48.4 yards per game.
  • Sanders has been the target of 15.0% (67 total) of his team's 448 passing attempts this season.
  • With eight targets in the red zone this season, Sanders has been on the receiving end of 10.1% of his team's 79 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bills, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.1% of the time while running the ball 40.9% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • Sanders has averaged 47.2 receiving yards per game over his four career matchups against the Buccaneers, 3.7 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In four matchups versus the Buccaneers, Sanders has had a touchdown catch three times, but not more than one in a single contest.
  • Note: Sanders' stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.
  • The 265.1 passing yards the Buccaneers give up per game makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 1.8 passing TDs allowed per game, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 23rd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Sanders put together a 22-yard performance against the Patriots last week on three catches while being targeted six times.
  • Sanders has 76 receiving yards on nine catches (14 targets) in his last three games, averaging 25.3 yards per game.

Sanders' Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Emmanuel Sanders

67

15.0%

39

581

4

8

10.1%

Stefon Diggs

108

24.1%

71

898

7

21

26.6%

Cole Beasley

82

18.3%

63

541

1

10

12.7%

Dawson Knox

47

10.5%

33

429

7

12

15.2%

