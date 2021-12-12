Publish date:
Emmanuel Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Buffalo vs. Tampa Bay
Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Odds
Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Sanders has hauled in 581 yards (on 39 catches) and four touchdowns. He has been targeted 67 times, and is averaging 48.4 yards per game.
- Sanders has been the target of 15.0% (67 total) of his team's 448 passing attempts this season.
- With eight targets in the red zone this season, Sanders has been on the receiving end of 10.1% of his team's 79 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.1% of the time while running the ball 40.9% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- Sanders has averaged 47.2 receiving yards per game over his four career matchups against the Buccaneers, 3.7 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In four matchups versus the Buccaneers, Sanders has had a touchdown catch three times, but not more than one in a single contest.
- Note: Sanders' stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.
- The 265.1 passing yards the Buccaneers give up per game makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season.
- At 1.8 passing TDs allowed per game, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 23rd in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Sanders put together a 22-yard performance against the Patriots last week on three catches while being targeted six times.
- Sanders has 76 receiving yards on nine catches (14 targets) in his last three games, averaging 25.3 yards per game.
Sanders' Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Emmanuel Sanders
67
15.0%
39
581
4
8
10.1%
Stefon Diggs
108
24.1%
71
898
7
21
26.6%
Cole Beasley
82
18.3%
63
541
1
10
12.7%
Dawson Knox
47
10.5%
33
429
7
12
15.2%
