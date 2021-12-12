Before Emmanuel Sanders hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. This Week 14 matchup sees Sanders' Buffalo Bills (7-5) play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Sanders has hauled in 581 yards (on 39 catches) and four touchdowns. He has been targeted 67 times, and is averaging 48.4 yards per game.

Sanders has been the target of 15.0% (67 total) of his team's 448 passing attempts this season.

With eight targets in the red zone this season, Sanders has been on the receiving end of 10.1% of his team's 79 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.1% of the time while running the ball 40.9% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Sanders has averaged 47.2 receiving yards per game over his four career matchups against the Buccaneers, 3.7 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In four matchups versus the Buccaneers, Sanders has had a touchdown catch three times, but not more than one in a single contest.

Note: Sanders' stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.

The 265.1 passing yards the Buccaneers give up per game makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.8 passing TDs allowed per game, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 23rd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Sanders put together a 22-yard performance against the Patriots last week on three catches while being targeted six times.

Sanders has 76 receiving yards on nine catches (14 targets) in his last three games, averaging 25.3 yards per game.

Sanders' Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Emmanuel Sanders 67 15.0% 39 581 4 8 10.1% Stefon Diggs 108 24.1% 71 898 7 21 26.6% Cole Beasley 82 18.3% 63 541 1 10 12.7% Dawson Knox 47 10.5% 33 429 7 12 15.2%

