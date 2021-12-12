Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Evan Engram Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - New York vs. Los Angeles

Author:

Evan Engram has player prop betting options available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on FOX. Engram and the New York Giants (4-8) take on the Los Angeles Chargers (7-5) in Week 14 at SoFi Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Evan Engram Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Engram has caught 35 passes on 52 targets for 334 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 27.8 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 12.0% of the 434 passes thrown by his team have gone Engram's way.
  • Engram (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 6.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Giants have run 61.0% passing plays and 39.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Engram's matchup with the Chargers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Engram had zero receiving yards in one career matchup against the Chargers, 32.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (32.5).
  • Engram did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Chargers.
  • The Chargers are allowing 225.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Chargers defense is ranked sixth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Dolphins last week, Engram was targeted five times and totaled 61 yards on four receptions.
  • In his last three games, Engram has amassed 110 yards (on nine grabs).

Engram's New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Evan Engram

52

12.0%

35

334

2

3

6.0%

Kenny Golladay

46

10.6%

26

409

0

5

10.0%

Kadarius Toney

48

11.1%

35

392

0

5

10.0%

Sterling Shepard

43

9.9%

32

324

1

9

18.0%

Powered By Data Skrive