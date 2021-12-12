Publish date:
Evan Engram Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - New York vs. Los Angeles
Evan Engram Prop Bet Odds
Evan Engram Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Engram has caught 35 passes on 52 targets for 334 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 27.8 yards per game.
- So far this season, 12.0% of the 434 passes thrown by his team have gone Engram's way.
- Engram (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 6.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
- The Giants have run 61.0% passing plays and 39.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Engram had zero receiving yards in one career matchup against the Chargers, 32.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (32.5).
- Engram did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Chargers.
- The Chargers are allowing 225.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Chargers defense is ranked sixth in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the Dolphins last week, Engram was targeted five times and totaled 61 yards on four receptions.
- In his last three games, Engram has amassed 110 yards (on nine grabs).
Engram's New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Evan Engram
52
12.0%
35
334
2
3
6.0%
Kenny Golladay
46
10.6%
26
409
0
5
10.0%
Kadarius Toney
48
11.1%
35
392
0
5
10.0%
Sterling Shepard
43
9.9%
32
324
1
9
18.0%
