Evan Engram has player prop betting options available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on FOX. Engram and the New York Giants (4-8) take on the Los Angeles Chargers (7-5) in Week 14 at SoFi Stadium.

Evan Engram Prop Bet Odds

Evan Engram Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Engram has caught 35 passes on 52 targets for 334 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 27.8 yards per game.

So far this season, 12.0% of the 434 passes thrown by his team have gone Engram's way.

Engram (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 6.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.

The Giants have run 61.0% passing plays and 39.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Engram had zero receiving yards in one career matchup against the Chargers, 32.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (32.5).

Engram did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Chargers.

The Chargers are allowing 225.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.

At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Chargers defense is ranked sixth in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Dolphins last week, Engram was targeted five times and totaled 61 yards on four receptions.

In his last three games, Engram has amassed 110 yards (on nine grabs).

Engram's New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Evan Engram 52 12.0% 35 334 2 3 6.0% Kenny Golladay 46 10.6% 26 409 0 5 10.0% Kadarius Toney 48 11.1% 35 392 0 5 10.0% Sterling Shepard 43 9.9% 32 324 1 9 18.0%

Powered By Data Skrive