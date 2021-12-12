Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Ezekiel Elliott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Dallas vs. Washington

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Ezekiel Elliott ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC East opponents meet in Week 14 when Elliott's Dallas Cowboys (8-4) take on the Washington Football Team (6-6) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Elliott has carried the ball 173 times for a team-high 765 yards (63.8 per game), with eight touchdowns.
  • He's also added 40 catches for 230 yards (19.2 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has handled 173, or 52.3%, of his team's 331 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Cowboys, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.3% of the time while running the ball 41.7% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

4

Receiving Yards Prop

7

1+ Rush TDs

6

2+ Rush TDs

2

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Washington

  • Elliott's 88.2 rushing yards per game over his nine career matchups against the Football Team are 29.7 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Elliott had a rushing touchdown in six matchups against the Football Team, and had multiple TDs in two of those games.
  • The Football Team have the NFL's third-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 91.3 yards per game.
  • Elliott and the Cowboys will face off against the NFL's sixth-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (nine).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Saints last week, Elliott rushed 13 times for 45 yards.
  • Elliott has rushed for 102 yards on 31 carries (34.0 yards per game) with one touchdown over his last three games.
  • He's also caught 14 passes for 62 yards (20.7 per game).

Elliott's Dallas Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Ezekiel Elliott

173

52.3%

765

8

27

51.9%

4.4

Tony Pollard

107

32.3%

602

2

13

25.0%

5.6

Dak Prescott

30

9.1%

91

1

10

19.2%

3.0

CeeDee Lamb

6

1.8%

63

0

2

3.8%

10.5

