Publish date:
Ezekiel Elliott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Dallas vs. Washington
Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Odds
Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Elliott has carried the ball 173 times for a team-high 765 yards (63.8 per game), with eight touchdowns.
- He's also added 40 catches for 230 yards (19.2 per game) and one touchdown.
- He has handled 173, or 52.3%, of his team's 331 rushing attempts this season.
- The Cowboys, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.3% of the time while running the ball 41.7% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
4
Receiving Yards Prop
7
1+ Rush TDs
6
2+ Rush TDs
2
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Washington
- Elliott's 88.2 rushing yards per game over his nine career matchups against the Football Team are 29.7 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Elliott had a rushing touchdown in six matchups against the Football Team, and had multiple TDs in two of those games.
- The Football Team have the NFL's third-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 91.3 yards per game.
- Elliott and the Cowboys will face off against the NFL's sixth-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (nine).
Recent Performances
- Against the Saints last week, Elliott rushed 13 times for 45 yards.
- Elliott has rushed for 102 yards on 31 carries (34.0 yards per game) with one touchdown over his last three games.
- He's also caught 14 passes for 62 yards (20.7 per game).
Elliott's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Ezekiel Elliott
173
52.3%
765
8
27
51.9%
4.4
Tony Pollard
107
32.3%
602
2
13
25.0%
5.6
Dak Prescott
30
9.1%
91
1
10
19.2%
3.0
CeeDee Lamb
6
1.8%
63
0
2
3.8%
10.5
