There will be player prop betting options available for Ezekiel Elliott ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC East opponents meet in Week 14 when Elliott's Dallas Cowboys (8-4) take on the Washington Football Team (6-6) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Odds

Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Elliott has carried the ball 173 times for a team-high 765 yards (63.8 per game), with eight touchdowns.

He's also added 40 catches for 230 yards (19.2 per game) and one touchdown.

He has handled 173, or 52.3%, of his team's 331 rushing attempts this season.

The Cowboys, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.3% of the time while running the ball 41.7% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Elliott's matchup with Washington.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 4 Receiving Yards Prop 7 1+ Rush TDs 6 2+ Rush TDs 2 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Washington

Elliott's 88.2 rushing yards per game over his nine career matchups against the Football Team are 29.7 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Elliott had a rushing touchdown in six matchups against the Football Team, and had multiple TDs in two of those games.

The Football Team have the NFL's third-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 91.3 yards per game.

Elliott and the Cowboys will face off against the NFL's sixth-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (nine).

Recent Performances

Against the Saints last week, Elliott rushed 13 times for 45 yards.

Elliott has rushed for 102 yards on 31 carries (34.0 yards per game) with one touchdown over his last three games.

He's also caught 14 passes for 62 yards (20.7 per game).

Elliott's Dallas Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Ezekiel Elliott 173 52.3% 765 8 27 51.9% 4.4 Tony Pollard 107 32.3% 602 2 13 25.0% 5.6 Dak Prescott 30 9.1% 91 1 10 19.2% 3.0 CeeDee Lamb 6 1.8% 63 0 2 3.8% 10.5

Powered By Data Skrive