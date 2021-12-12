Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on George Kittle for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Kittle's San Francisco 49ers (6-6) and the Cincinnati Bengals (7-5) take the field in Week 14 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

George Kittle Prop Bet Odds

George Kittle Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kittle has 606 receiving yards on 44 catches (61 targets) with five touchdowns this season, averaging 50.5 yards per game.

So far this season, 17.0% of the 358 passes thrown by his team have gone Kittle's way.

With four targets in the red zone this season, Kittle has been on the receiving end of 9.5% of his team's 42 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers have run 50.2% passing plays and 49.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kittle's matchup with the Bengals.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Against the Bengals, Kittle totaled 54 receiving yards in single career matchup, 12.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Kittle did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Bengals.

The 273.1 passing yards the Bengals allow per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Bengals have allowed 17 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Seahawks, Kittle was targeted 12 times and racked up nine catches for 181 yards (20.1 yards per catch) and scored two touchdowns.

In his last three games, Kittle's 14 receptions have yielded 228 yards (76.0 ypg) and three touchdowns. He's been targeted 18 times.

Kittle's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % George Kittle 61 17.0% 44 606 5 4 9.5% Deebo Samuel 92 25.7% 56 1006 5 7 16.7% Brandon Aiyuk 54 15.1% 35 487 3 6 14.3% Kyle Juszczyk 28 7.8% 23 231 1 4 9.5%

Powered By Data Skrive