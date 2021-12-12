Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

George Kittle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - San Francisco vs. Cincinnati

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on George Kittle for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Kittle's San Francisco 49ers (6-6) and the Cincinnati Bengals (7-5) take the field in Week 14 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

George Kittle Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kittle has 606 receiving yards on 44 catches (61 targets) with five touchdowns this season, averaging 50.5 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 17.0% of the 358 passes thrown by his team have gone Kittle's way.
  • With four targets in the red zone this season, Kittle has been on the receiving end of 9.5% of his team's 42 red zone pass attempts.
  • The 49ers have run 50.2% passing plays and 49.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kittle's matchup with the Bengals.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Against the Bengals, Kittle totaled 54 receiving yards in single career matchup, 12.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Kittle did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Bengals.
  • The 273.1 passing yards the Bengals allow per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Bengals have allowed 17 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Seahawks, Kittle was targeted 12 times and racked up nine catches for 181 yards (20.1 yards per catch) and scored two touchdowns.
  • In his last three games, Kittle's 14 receptions have yielded 228 yards (76.0 ypg) and three touchdowns. He's been targeted 18 times.

Kittle's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

George Kittle

61

17.0%

44

606

5

4

9.5%

Deebo Samuel

92

25.7%

56

1006

5

7

16.7%

Brandon Aiyuk

54

15.1%

35

487

3

6

14.3%

Kyle Juszczyk

28

7.8%

23

231

1

4

9.5%

Powered By Data Skrive