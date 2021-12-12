Publish date:
George Kittle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - San Francisco vs. Cincinnati
George Kittle Prop Bet Odds
George Kittle Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kittle has 606 receiving yards on 44 catches (61 targets) with five touchdowns this season, averaging 50.5 yards per game.
- So far this season, 17.0% of the 358 passes thrown by his team have gone Kittle's way.
- With four targets in the red zone this season, Kittle has been on the receiving end of 9.5% of his team's 42 red zone pass attempts.
- The 49ers have run 50.2% passing plays and 49.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Against the Bengals, Kittle totaled 54 receiving yards in single career matchup, 12.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Kittle did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Bengals.
- The 273.1 passing yards the Bengals allow per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Bengals have allowed 17 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Seahawks, Kittle was targeted 12 times and racked up nine catches for 181 yards (20.1 yards per catch) and scored two touchdowns.
- In his last three games, Kittle's 14 receptions have yielded 228 yards (76.0 ypg) and three touchdowns. He's been targeted 18 times.
Kittle's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
George Kittle
61
17.0%
44
606
5
4
9.5%
Deebo Samuel
92
25.7%
56
1006
5
7
16.7%
Brandon Aiyuk
54
15.1%
35
487
3
6
14.3%
Kyle Juszczyk
28
7.8%
23
231
1
4
9.5%
