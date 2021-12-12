NFC North foes will meet in Week 14 of the NFL season when the Green Bay Packers (9-3) meet the Chicago Bears (4-8).

Odds for Packers vs. Bears

Over/under insights

Green Bay's games this season have gone over 42.5 points seven of 12 times.

Chicago's games have gone over 42.5 points in four of 12 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 40.4, is 2.1 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 44.1 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 1.6 more than the 42.5 over/under in this contest.

The Packers and their opponents have scored an average of 48.3 points per game in 2021, 5.8 more than Sunday's total.

The 42.5-point over/under for this game is 0.8 points below the 43.3 points per game average total in Bears games this season.

Packers stats and trends

Green Bay is 10-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Packers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 11.5 points or more.

Green Bay's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 12 opportunities (33.3%).

This year, the Packers score just 0.3 fewer points per game (23.6) than the Bears surrender (23.9).

When Green Bay puts up more than 23.9 points, it is 8-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Packers rack up 355.0 yards per game, 27.1 more yards than the 327.9 the Bears give up per contest.

In games that Green Bay churns out over 327.9 yards, the team is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

This year, the Packers have 10 turnovers, one fewer than the Bears have takeaways (11).

Bears stats and trends

Chicago is 4-8-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Bears are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 11.5 points or more.

Chicago's games this season have hit the over four times in 12 opportunities (33.3%).

The Bears score 16.8 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the Packers give up (20.2).

When Chicago records more than 20.2 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

The Bears rack up 298.8 yards per game, 22.9 fewer yards than the 321.7 the Packers allow.

In games that Chicago totals over 321.7 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 2-5 overall.

This season the Bears have turned the ball over 19 times, while the Packers have forced 19 turnovers.

Home and road insights

Green Bay is 5-0 overall, and 5-0 against the spread, at home.

The Packers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 11.5-point favorites or more at home.

Green Bay has hit the over twice in five home games this season.

The average point total in Packers home games this season is 47.9 points, 5.4 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).

Chicago has two wins against the spread, and is 2-4 overall, on the road.

Chicago has gone over the total twice in six away games this year.

This season, Bears away games average 44.3 points, 1.8 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).

