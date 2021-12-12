Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

NFC North foes will meet in Week 14 of the NFL season when the Green Bay Packers (9-3) meet the Chicago Bears (4-8).

Odds for Packers vs. Bears

Over/under insights

  • Green Bay's games this season have gone over 42.5 points seven of 12 times.
  • Chicago's games have gone over 42.5 points in four of 12 chances this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 40.4, is 2.1 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 44.1 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 1.6 more than the 42.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The Packers and their opponents have scored an average of 48.3 points per game in 2021, 5.8 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 42.5-point over/under for this game is 0.8 points below the 43.3 points per game average total in Bears games this season.
  • Green Bay is 10-2-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Packers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 11.5 points or more.
  • Green Bay's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 12 opportunities (33.3%).
  • This year, the Packers score just 0.3 fewer points per game (23.6) than the Bears surrender (23.9).
  • When Green Bay puts up more than 23.9 points, it is 8-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
  • The Packers rack up 355.0 yards per game, 27.1 more yards than the 327.9 the Bears give up per contest.
  • In games that Green Bay churns out over 327.9 yards, the team is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
  • This year, the Packers have 10 turnovers, one fewer than the Bears have takeaways (11).
  • Chicago is 4-8-0 against the spread this year.
  • This season, the Bears are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 11.5 points or more.
  • Chicago's games this season have hit the over four times in 12 opportunities (33.3%).
  • The Bears score 16.8 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the Packers give up (20.2).
  • When Chicago records more than 20.2 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
  • The Bears rack up 298.8 yards per game, 22.9 fewer yards than the 321.7 the Packers allow.
  • In games that Chicago totals over 321.7 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 2-5 overall.
  • This season the Bears have turned the ball over 19 times, while the Packers have forced 19 turnovers.

Home and road insights

  • Green Bay is 5-0 overall, and 5-0 against the spread, at home.
  • The Packers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 11.5-point favorites or more at home.
  • Green Bay has hit the over twice in five home games this season.
  • The average point total in Packers home games this season is 47.9 points, 5.4 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).
  • Chicago has two wins against the spread, and is 2-4 overall, on the road.
  • Chicago has gone over the total twice in six away games this year.
  • This season, Bears away games average 44.3 points, 1.8 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).

