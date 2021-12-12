Sportsbooks have listed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Hunter Renfrow, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. AFC West rivals meet in Week 14 when Renfrow and the Las Vegas Raiders (6-6) play the Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Odds

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Renfrow's 760 receiving yards (63.3 per game) are tops amongst the Raiders. He's been targeted 92 times, and has 73 receptions and four touchdowns.

Renfrow has been the target of 20.4% (92 total) of his team's 451 passing attempts this season.

Renfrow (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.4% of his team's 54 red zone pass attempts.

The Raiders, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.0% of the time while running the ball 38.0% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Renfrow's matchup with the Chiefs.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 6 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Renfrow has averaged 31 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups against the Chiefs, 37.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In five matchups, Renfrow has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Chiefs.

The 263.8 yards per game the Chiefs are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.

With 19 passing TDs conceded this season, the Chiefs defense is ranked 15th in the league.

Recent Performances

Renfrow put together a 102-yard performance against the Football Team last week on nine catches while being targeted 10 times.

Renfrow's 21 catches (23 targets) have netted him 266 yards (88.7 ypg) during his last three games.

Renfrow's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Hunter Renfrow 92 20.4% 73 760 4 11 20.4% Darren Waller 84 18.6% 53 643 2 11 20.4% Bryan Edwards 45 10.0% 25 476 2 5 9.3% DeSean Jackson 21 - 13 375 2 0 -

Powered By Data Skrive