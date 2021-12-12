Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Hunter Renfrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Las Vegas vs. Kansas City

Author:

Sportsbooks have listed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Hunter Renfrow, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. AFC West rivals meet in Week 14 when Renfrow and the Las Vegas Raiders (6-6) play the Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Renfrow's 760 receiving yards (63.3 per game) are tops amongst the Raiders. He's been targeted 92 times, and has 73 receptions and four touchdowns.
  • Renfrow has been the target of 20.4% (92 total) of his team's 451 passing attempts this season.
  • Renfrow (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.4% of his team's 54 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Raiders, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.0% of the time while running the ball 38.0% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

6

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Renfrow has averaged 31 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups against the Chiefs, 37.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In five matchups, Renfrow has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Chiefs.
  • The 263.8 yards per game the Chiefs are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.
  • With 19 passing TDs conceded this season, the Chiefs defense is ranked 15th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Renfrow put together a 102-yard performance against the Football Team last week on nine catches while being targeted 10 times.
  • Renfrow's 21 catches (23 targets) have netted him 266 yards (88.7 ypg) during his last three games.

Renfrow's Las Vegas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Hunter Renfrow

92

20.4%

73

760

4

11

20.4%

Darren Waller

84

18.6%

53

643

2

11

20.4%

Bryan Edwards

45

10.0%

25

476

2

5

9.3%

DeSean Jackson

21

-

13

375

2

0

-

