Publish date:
Hunter Renfrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Las Vegas vs. Kansas City
Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Odds
Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Renfrow's 760 receiving yards (63.3 per game) are tops amongst the Raiders. He's been targeted 92 times, and has 73 receptions and four touchdowns.
- Renfrow has been the target of 20.4% (92 total) of his team's 451 passing attempts this season.
- Renfrow (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.4% of his team's 54 red zone pass attempts.
- The Raiders, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.0% of the time while running the ball 38.0% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
6
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Renfrow has averaged 31 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups against the Chiefs, 37.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In five matchups, Renfrow has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Chiefs.
- The 263.8 yards per game the Chiefs are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.
- With 19 passing TDs conceded this season, the Chiefs defense is ranked 15th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Renfrow put together a 102-yard performance against the Football Team last week on nine catches while being targeted 10 times.
- Renfrow's 21 catches (23 targets) have netted him 266 yards (88.7 ypg) during his last three games.
Renfrow's Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Hunter Renfrow
92
20.4%
73
760
4
11
20.4%
Darren Waller
84
18.6%
53
643
2
11
20.4%
Bryan Edwards
45
10.0%
25
476
2
5
9.3%
DeSean Jackson
21
-
13
375
2
0
-
