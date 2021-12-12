Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Ja'Marr Chase Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Cincinnati vs. San Francisco

Author:

Oddsmakers have installed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Ja'Marr Chase, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals (7-5) square off against the San Francisco 49ers (6-6) in Week 14 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Chase's team-leading 958 receiving yards (79.8 per game) have come via 55 catches (90 targets), and he has eight touchdowns.
  • Chase has been the target of 23.4% (90 total) of his team's 384 passing attempts this season.
  • Chase (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 23.7% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals have run 54.1% passing plays and 45.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Chase's matchup with the 49ers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

7

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • This week Chase will face the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense (223.3 yards allowed per game).
  • At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the 49ers defense is ranked sixth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Chase put together a 52-yard performance against the Chargers last week on five catches while being targeted eight times.
  • In his last three games, Chase has racked up 41.0 yards per game with one touchdown, hauling in 11 passes on 17 targets.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Ja'Marr Chase

90

23.4%

55

958

8

9

23.7%

Tee Higgins

82

21.4%

52

698

4

8

21.1%

Tyler Boyd

72

18.8%

51

556

2

6

15.8%

C.J. Uzomah

40

10.4%

33

351

5

3

7.9%

Powered By Data Skrive