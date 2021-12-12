Publish date:
Ja'Marr Chase Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Cincinnati vs. San Francisco
Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds
Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Chase's team-leading 958 receiving yards (79.8 per game) have come via 55 catches (90 targets), and he has eight touchdowns.
- Chase has been the target of 23.4% (90 total) of his team's 384 passing attempts this season.
- Chase (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 23.7% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals have run 54.1% passing plays and 45.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
7
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- This week Chase will face the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense (223.3 yards allowed per game).
- At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the 49ers defense is ranked sixth in the league.
Recent Performances
- Chase put together a 52-yard performance against the Chargers last week on five catches while being targeted eight times.
- In his last three games, Chase has racked up 41.0 yards per game with one touchdown, hauling in 11 passes on 17 targets.
Chase's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ja'Marr Chase
90
23.4%
55
958
8
9
23.7%
Tee Higgins
82
21.4%
52
698
4
8
21.1%
Tyler Boyd
72
18.8%
51
556
2
6
15.8%
C.J. Uzomah
40
10.4%
33
351
5
3
7.9%
