Oddsmakers have installed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Ja'Marr Chase, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals (7-5) square off against the San Francisco 49ers (6-6) in Week 14 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Chase's team-leading 958 receiving yards (79.8 per game) have come via 55 catches (90 targets), and he has eight touchdowns.

Chase has been the target of 23.4% (90 total) of his team's 384 passing attempts this season.

Chase (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 23.7% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have run 54.1% passing plays and 45.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Chase's matchup with the 49ers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 7 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. San Francisco

This week Chase will face the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense (223.3 yards allowed per game).

At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the 49ers defense is ranked sixth in the league.

Recent Performances

Chase put together a 52-yard performance against the Chargers last week on five catches while being targeted eight times.

In his last three games, Chase has racked up 41.0 yards per game with one touchdown, hauling in 11 passes on 17 targets.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 90 23.4% 55 958 8 9 23.7% Tee Higgins 82 21.4% 52 698 4 8 21.1% Tyler Boyd 72 18.8% 51 556 2 6 15.8% C.J. Uzomah 40 10.4% 33 351 5 3 7.9%

Powered By Data Skrive