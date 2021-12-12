Bookmakers have listed player prop bets for Jalen Guyton ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on FOX. Guyton and the Los Angeles Chargers (7-5) hit the field against the New York Giants (4-8) in Week 14 at SoFi Stadium.

Jalen Guyton Prop Bet Odds

Jalen Guyton Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Guyton's 18 receptions (on 32 targets) have led to 289 receiving yards (24.1 per game) and one touchdown.

Guyton has been the target of 6.8% (32 total) of his team's 474 passing attempts this season.

Guyton has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 6.2% of his team's 65 red zone pass attempts.

The Chargers, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 63.7% of the time while running the ball 36.3% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. New York

The Giants are giving up 255.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.

With 20 passing TDs conceded this year, the Giants defense is ranked 18th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Bengals, Guyton was targeted four times, picking up 90 yards on four receptions (averaging 22.5 yards per grab) while scoring one touchdown.

Guyton's stat line over his last three games shows seven grabs for 131 yards and one touchdown. He averaged 43.7 receiving yards per game and was targeted nine times.

Guyton's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jalen Guyton 32 6.8% 18 289 1 4 6.2% Keenan Allen 124 26.2% 86 929 4 16 24.6% Mike Williams 93 19.6% 55 854 7 13 20.0% Austin Ekeler 71 15.0% 56 518 7 13 20.0%

