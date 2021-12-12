Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
James Robinson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Jacksonville vs. Tennessee

Author:

Oddsmakers have listed player prop bet markets for James Robinson ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Robinson and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10) are set for an AFC South matchup in Week 14 against the Tennessee Titans (8-4) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

James Robinson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Robinson has run for a team-high 678 yards on 137 carries (56.5 yards per game) and seven touchdowns.
  • He also has 28 receptions for 209 yards (17.4 per game).
  • He has received 137 of his team's 280 carries this season (48.9%).
  • The Jaguars, who rank 31st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.5% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

6

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Rush TDs

6

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • Over his three career matchups against them, Robinson has averaged 106 rushing yards against the Titans, 57.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In two of three games versus the Titans Robinson has rushed for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
  • The Titans give up 97.8 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's sixth-ranked rush defense.
  • Robinson and the Jaguars will face off against the NFL's 20th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (12).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Rams last week, Robinson rushed eight times for 24 yards.
  • Robinson tacked on one catch for 11 yards.
  • Robinson has 139 rushing yards (46.3 ypg) on 37 carries with one touchdown over his last three games.
  • He has added 49 receiving yards on six catches (16.3 yards per game).

Robinson's Jacksonville Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

James Robinson

137

48.9%

678

7

19

47.5%

4.9

Carlos Hyde

71

25.4%

251

1

10

25.0%

3.5

Trevor Lawrence

49

17.5%

241

2

9

22.5%

4.9

Jamal Agnew

7

2.5%

111

1

0

0.0%

15.9

