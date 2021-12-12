Publish date:
James Robinson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Jacksonville vs. Tennessee
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
James Robinson Prop Bet Odds
James Robinson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Robinson has run for a team-high 678 yards on 137 carries (56.5 yards per game) and seven touchdowns.
- He also has 28 receptions for 209 yards (17.4 per game).
- He has received 137 of his team's 280 carries this season (48.9%).
- The Jaguars, who rank 31st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.5% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Robinson's matchup with the Titans.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
6
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Rush TDs
6
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- Over his three career matchups against them, Robinson has averaged 106 rushing yards against the Titans, 57.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In two of three games versus the Titans Robinson has rushed for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
- The Titans give up 97.8 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's sixth-ranked rush defense.
- Robinson and the Jaguars will face off against the NFL's 20th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (12).
Recent Performances
- Against the Rams last week, Robinson rushed eight times for 24 yards.
- Robinson tacked on one catch for 11 yards.
- Robinson has 139 rushing yards (46.3 ypg) on 37 carries with one touchdown over his last three games.
- He has added 49 receiving yards on six catches (16.3 yards per game).
Robinson's Jacksonville Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
James Robinson
137
48.9%
678
7
19
47.5%
4.9
Carlos Hyde
71
25.4%
251
1
10
25.0%
3.5
Trevor Lawrence
49
17.5%
241
2
9
22.5%
4.9
Jamal Agnew
7
2.5%
111
1
0
0.0%
15.9
Powered By Data Skrive