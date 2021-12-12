Oddsmakers have listed player prop bet markets for James Robinson ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Robinson and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10) are set for an AFC South matchup in Week 14 against the Tennessee Titans (8-4) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

James Robinson Prop Bet Odds

James Robinson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Robinson has run for a team-high 678 yards on 137 carries (56.5 yards per game) and seven touchdowns.

He also has 28 receptions for 209 yards (17.4 per game).

He has received 137 of his team's 280 carries this season (48.9%).

The Jaguars, who rank 31st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.5% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 6 Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Rush TDs 6 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Tennessee

Over his three career matchups against them, Robinson has averaged 106 rushing yards against the Titans, 57.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In two of three games versus the Titans Robinson has rushed for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

The Titans give up 97.8 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's sixth-ranked rush defense.

Robinson and the Jaguars will face off against the NFL's 20th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (12).

Recent Performances

Against the Rams last week, Robinson rushed eight times for 24 yards.

Robinson tacked on one catch for 11 yards.

Robinson has 139 rushing yards (46.3 ypg) on 37 carries with one touchdown over his last three games.

He has added 49 receiving yards on six catches (16.3 yards per game).

Robinson's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt James Robinson 137 48.9% 678 7 19 47.5% 4.9 Carlos Hyde 71 25.4% 251 1 10 25.0% 3.5 Trevor Lawrence 49 17.5% 241 2 9 22.5% 4.9 Jamal Agnew 7 2.5% 111 1 0 0.0% 15.9

