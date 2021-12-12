Publish date:
Jamison Crowder Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - New York vs. New Orleans
Jamison Crowder Prop Bet Odds
Jamison Crowder Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Crowder has caught 42 passes (on 57 targets) for 372 yards (31.0 per game) and two touchdowns this year.
- Crowder has been the target of 57 of his team's 462 passing attempts this season, or 12.3% of the target share.
- Crowder has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 22.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
- The Jets have called a pass in 64.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- Crowder is averaging 63.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Saints, 11.0 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (52.5).
- Crowder has not caught a touchdown pass against the Saints.
- Note: Crowder's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.
- The Saints are conceding 264.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.
- With 18 passing TDs conceded this season, the Saints defense is ranked 13th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Eagles, Crowder caught four passes for 62 yards (15.5 yards per catch) while being targeted six times.
- Crowder has collected 111 receiving yards (37.0 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 11 balls on 14 targets over his last three outings.
Crowder's New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jamison Crowder
57
12.3%
42
372
2
11
22.0%
Elijah Moore
77
16.7%
43
538
5
7
14.0%
Corey Davis
59
12.8%
34
492
4
4
8.0%
Michael Carter
46
10.0%
32
308
0
1
2.0%
