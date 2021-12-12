Jamison Crowder will have several player prop bets available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Crowder's New York Jets (3-9) and the New Orleans Saints (5-7) meet in Week 14 at MetLife Stadium.

Jamison Crowder Prop Bet Odds

Jamison Crowder Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Crowder has caught 42 passes (on 57 targets) for 372 yards (31.0 per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Crowder has been the target of 57 of his team's 462 passing attempts this season, or 12.3% of the target share.

Crowder has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 22.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.

The Jets have called a pass in 64.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. New Orleans

Crowder is averaging 63.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Saints, 11.0 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (52.5).

Crowder has not caught a touchdown pass against the Saints.

Note: Crowder's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.

The Saints are conceding 264.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.

With 18 passing TDs conceded this season, the Saints defense is ranked 13th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Eagles, Crowder caught four passes for 62 yards (15.5 yards per catch) while being targeted six times.

Crowder has collected 111 receiving yards (37.0 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 11 balls on 14 targets over his last three outings.

Crowder's New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jamison Crowder 57 12.3% 42 372 2 11 22.0% Elijah Moore 77 16.7% 43 538 5 7 14.0% Corey Davis 59 12.8% 34 492 4 4 8.0% Michael Carter 46 10.0% 32 308 0 1 2.0%

