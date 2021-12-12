Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Jamison Crowder Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - New York vs. New Orleans

Author:

Jamison Crowder will have several player prop bets available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Crowder's New York Jets (3-9) and the New Orleans Saints (5-7) meet in Week 14 at MetLife Stadium.

Jamison Crowder Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Crowder has caught 42 passes (on 57 targets) for 372 yards (31.0 per game) and two touchdowns this year.
  • Crowder has been the target of 57 of his team's 462 passing attempts this season, or 12.3% of the target share.
  • Crowder has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 22.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jets have called a pass in 64.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • Crowder is averaging 63.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Saints, 11.0 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (52.5).
  • Crowder has not caught a touchdown pass against the Saints.
  • Note: Crowder's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.
  • The Saints are conceding 264.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.
  • With 18 passing TDs conceded this season, the Saints defense is ranked 13th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Eagles, Crowder caught four passes for 62 yards (15.5 yards per catch) while being targeted six times.
  • Crowder has collected 111 receiving yards (37.0 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 11 balls on 14 targets over his last three outings.

Crowder's New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jamison Crowder

57

12.3%

42

372

2

11

22.0%

Elijah Moore

77

16.7%

43

538

5

7

14.0%

Corey Davis

59

12.8%

34

492

4

4

8.0%

Michael Carter

46

10.0%

32

308

0

1

2.0%

