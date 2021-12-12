Jared Cook will have several player props available when he suits up on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 14 matchup sees Cook's Los Angeles Chargers (7-5) take the field against the New York Giants (4-8) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Jared Cook Prop Bet Odds

Jared Cook Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cook's 36 receptions (59 targets) have netted him 400 yards (33.3 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Cook has been the target of 12.4% (59 total) of his team's 474 passing attempts this season.

With seven targets in the red zone this season, Cook has been on the receiving end of 10.8% of his team's 65 red zone pass attempts.

The Chargers, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 63.7% of the time while running the ball 36.3% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. New York

Against the Giants, Cook has averaged 28.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 10.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In two matchups versus the Giants, Cook has not had a TD catch.

Note: Cook's stats vs. Giants date back to 2016.

The 255.0 yards per game the Giants are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Giants defense is ranked 18th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Bengals, Cook was targeted four times, picking up 29 yards on three receptions.

Cook's stat line over his last three outings includes eight grabs for 82 yards and one touchdown. He put up 27.3 yards per game, and was targeted 14 times.

Cook's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jared Cook 59 12.4% 36 400 3 7 10.8% Keenan Allen 124 26.2% 86 929 4 16 24.6% Mike Williams 93 19.6% 55 854 7 13 20.0% Austin Ekeler 71 15.0% 56 518 7 13 20.0%

