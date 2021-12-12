Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Jared Goff Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Detroit vs. Denver

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Jared Goff and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:05 PM ET on FOX. This Week 14 matchup sees Goff's Detroit Lions (1-10-1) hit the field against the Denver Broncos (6-6) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Goff has thrown for 2,576 yards (214.7 ypg) to lead Detroit, completing 66.7% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.
  • He's also helped out on the ground, with 77 rushing yards (6.4 ypg) on 15 carries.
  • The Lions have run 59.3% passing plays and 40.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Goff accounts for 53.8% of his team's red zone plays, with 43 of his 399 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Goff's matchup with the Broncos.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

6

2+ Pass TDs

5

1+ Rush TDs

6

Matchup vs. Denver

  • In one matchup against the Broncos, Goff threw for 201 passing yards, 14.5 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Goff did not throw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Broncos.
  • The 235.1 yards per game the Broncos are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Broncos defense is ranked third in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Goff put together a 296-yard performance against the Vikings last week, completing 61.0% of his pass attempts and throwing for three touchdowns with one interception.
  • Goff has 467 passing yards (155.7 ypg), completing 69.7% of his passes and throwing five touchdown passes and one interception over his last three games.

Goff's Detroit Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

T.J. Hockenson

84

19.8%

61

583

4

9

20.9%

Amon-Ra St. Brown

64

15.1%

49

438

1

7

16.3%

D'Andre Swift

70

16.5%

56

429

2

6

14.0%

Powered By Data Skrive