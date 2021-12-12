In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Jared Goff and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:05 PM ET on FOX. This Week 14 matchup sees Goff's Detroit Lions (1-10-1) hit the field against the Denver Broncos (6-6) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds

Jared Goff Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Goff has thrown for 2,576 yards (214.7 ypg) to lead Detroit, completing 66.7% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.

He's also helped out on the ground, with 77 rushing yards (6.4 ypg) on 15 carries.

The Lions have run 59.3% passing plays and 40.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.

Goff accounts for 53.8% of his team's red zone plays, with 43 of his 399 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 6 2+ Pass TDs 5 1+ Rush TDs 6

Matchup vs. Denver

In one matchup against the Broncos, Goff threw for 201 passing yards, 14.5 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.

Goff did not throw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Broncos.

The 235.1 yards per game the Broncos are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.

At 1.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Broncos defense is ranked third in the league.

Recent Performances

Goff put together a 296-yard performance against the Vikings last week, completing 61.0% of his pass attempts and throwing for three touchdowns with one interception.

Goff has 467 passing yards (155.7 ypg), completing 69.7% of his passes and throwing five touchdown passes and one interception over his last three games.

Goff's Detroit Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % T.J. Hockenson 84 19.8% 61 583 4 9 20.9% Amon-Ra St. Brown 64 15.1% 49 438 1 7 16.3% D'Andre Swift 70 16.5% 56 429 2 6 14.0%

Powered By Data Skrive