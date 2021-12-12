There will be player props available for Javonte Williams ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:05 PM ET live on FOX. Williams and the Denver Broncos (6-6) meet the Detroit Lions (1-10-1) in Week 14 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Javonte Williams Prop Bet Odds

Javonte Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Williams' team-high 670 rushing yards (55.8 per game) have come on 140 carries, with two touchdowns.

He's also caught 33 passes for 269 yards (22.4 per game) with two touchdowns.

His team has rushed the ball 311 times this season, and he's taken 140 of those attempts (45.0%).

The Broncos have run 56.7% passing plays and 43.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Williams' matchup with the Lions.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 5 Receiving Yards Prop 6 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Detroit

Allowing 131.1 rushing yards per game, the Lions have the 28th-ranked run defense in the NFL.

This season the Lions are ranked 20th in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (12).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup against the Chiefs, Williams carried the ball 23 times for 102 yards (4.4 yards per carry).

He put up 76 yards on six receptions and caught one touchdown pass.

Williams has 204 yards on 45 carries (68.0 ypg) with one rushing touchdown in his last three games.

He's also caught 11 passes for 134 yards (44.7 per game) with one touchdown.

Williams' Denver Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Javonte Williams 140 45.0% 670 2 20 35.1% 4.8 Melvin Gordon III 135 43.4% 605 5 24 42.1% 4.5 Teddy Bridgewater 27 8.7% 96 2 10 17.5% 3.6 Mike Boone 4 1.3% 35 0 0 0.0% 8.8

Powered By Data Skrive