December 12, 2021
Javonte Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Denver vs. Detroit

There will be player props available for Javonte Williams ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:05 PM ET live on FOX. Williams and the Denver Broncos (6-6) meet the Detroit Lions (1-10-1) in Week 14 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Javonte Williams Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Williams' team-high 670 rushing yards (55.8 per game) have come on 140 carries, with two touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 33 passes for 269 yards (22.4 per game) with two touchdowns.
  • His team has rushed the ball 311 times this season, and he's taken 140 of those attempts (45.0%).
  • The Broncos have run 56.7% passing plays and 43.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

5

Receiving Yards Prop

6

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Detroit

  • Allowing 131.1 rushing yards per game, the Lions have the 28th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • This season the Lions are ranked 20th in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (12).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup against the Chiefs, Williams carried the ball 23 times for 102 yards (4.4 yards per carry).
  • He put up 76 yards on six receptions and caught one touchdown pass.
  • Williams has 204 yards on 45 carries (68.0 ypg) with one rushing touchdown in his last three games.
  • He's also caught 11 passes for 134 yards (44.7 per game) with one touchdown.

Williams' Denver Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Javonte Williams

140

45.0%

670

2

20

35.1%

4.8

Melvin Gordon III

135

43.4%

605

5

24

42.1%

4.5

Teddy Bridgewater

27

8.7%

96

2

10

17.5%

3.6

Mike Boone

4

1.3%

35

0

0

0.0%

8.8

Powered By Data Skrive