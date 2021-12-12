Publish date:
Javonte Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Denver vs. Detroit
Javonte Williams Prop Bet Odds
Javonte Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Williams' team-high 670 rushing yards (55.8 per game) have come on 140 carries, with two touchdowns.
- He's also caught 33 passes for 269 yards (22.4 per game) with two touchdowns.
- His team has rushed the ball 311 times this season, and he's taken 140 of those attempts (45.0%).
- The Broncos have run 56.7% passing plays and 43.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
5
Receiving Yards Prop
6
1+ Rush TDs
2
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Detroit
- Allowing 131.1 rushing yards per game, the Lions have the 28th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
- This season the Lions are ranked 20th in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (12).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup against the Chiefs, Williams carried the ball 23 times for 102 yards (4.4 yards per carry).
- He put up 76 yards on six receptions and caught one touchdown pass.
- Williams has 204 yards on 45 carries (68.0 ypg) with one rushing touchdown in his last three games.
- He's also caught 11 passes for 134 yards (44.7 per game) with one touchdown.
Williams' Denver Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Javonte Williams
140
45.0%
670
2
20
35.1%
4.8
Melvin Gordon III
135
43.4%
605
5
24
42.1%
4.5
Teddy Bridgewater
27
8.7%
96
2
10
17.5%
3.6
Mike Boone
4
1.3%
35
0
0
0.0%
8.8
