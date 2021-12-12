Publish date:
Jimmy Garoppolo Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - San Francisco vs. Cincinnati
Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds
Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Garoppolo has thrown for 2,641 passing yards this season (220.1 per game) and has a 66.8% completion percentage (207-of-310), throwing 15 touchdown passes with eight interceptions.
- He's also contributed in the ground game, with 40 rushing yards (3.3 ypg) on 32 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
- The 49ers have run 50.2% passing plays and 49.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.
- Garoppolo accounts for 44.7% of his team's red zone plays, with 38 of his 310 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
10
2+ Pass TDs
5
1+ Rush TDs
10
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- In one matchup against the Bengals, Garoppolo threw for 297 passing yards, 49.5 yards more than his over/under for Sunday.
- Garoppolo threw multiple touchdown passes in that outing against the Bengals.
- Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.
- The 273.1 yards per game the Bengals are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
- The Bengals have given up 17 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Garoppolo put together a 299-yard performance against the Seahawks last week, completing 66.7% of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns with two interceptions.
- In his last three outings, Garoppolo has thrown for 705 yards (235.0 per game) while completing 53 of 78 passes (67.9%), with five touchdowns and three interceptions.
Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Deebo Samuel
92
25.7%
56
1006
5
7
16.7%
George Kittle
61
17.0%
44
606
5
4
9.5%
Brandon Aiyuk
54
15.1%
35
487
3
6
14.3%
