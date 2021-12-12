Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Jimmy Garoppolo Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - San Francisco vs. Cincinnati

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Jimmy Garoppolo for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Garoppolo's San Francisco 49ers (6-6) and the Cincinnati Bengals (7-5) square off in Week 14 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Garoppolo has thrown for 2,641 passing yards this season (220.1 per game) and has a 66.8% completion percentage (207-of-310), throwing 15 touchdown passes with eight interceptions.
  • He's also contributed in the ground game, with 40 rushing yards (3.3 ypg) on 32 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
  • The 49ers have run 50.2% passing plays and 49.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Garoppolo accounts for 44.7% of his team's red zone plays, with 38 of his 310 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

10

2+ Pass TDs

5

1+ Rush TDs

10

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • In one matchup against the Bengals, Garoppolo threw for 297 passing yards, 49.5 yards more than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Garoppolo threw multiple touchdown passes in that outing against the Bengals.
  • Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.
  • The 273.1 yards per game the Bengals are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Bengals have given up 17 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Garoppolo put together a 299-yard performance against the Seahawks last week, completing 66.7% of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns with two interceptions.
  • In his last three outings, Garoppolo has thrown for 705 yards (235.0 per game) while completing 53 of 78 passes (67.9%), with five touchdowns and three interceptions.

Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Deebo Samuel

92

25.7%

56

1006

5

7

16.7%

George Kittle

61

17.0%

44

606

5

4

9.5%

Brandon Aiyuk

54

15.1%

35

487

3

6

14.3%

