In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Jimmy Garoppolo for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Garoppolo's San Francisco 49ers (6-6) and the Cincinnati Bengals (7-5) square off in Week 14 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Garoppolo has thrown for 2,641 passing yards this season (220.1 per game) and has a 66.8% completion percentage (207-of-310), throwing 15 touchdown passes with eight interceptions.

He's also contributed in the ground game, with 40 rushing yards (3.3 ypg) on 32 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The 49ers have run 50.2% passing plays and 49.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.

Garoppolo accounts for 44.7% of his team's red zone plays, with 38 of his 310 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 10 2+ Pass TDs 5 1+ Rush TDs 10

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

In one matchup against the Bengals, Garoppolo threw for 297 passing yards, 49.5 yards more than his over/under for Sunday.

Garoppolo threw multiple touchdown passes in that outing against the Bengals.

Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.

The 273.1 yards per game the Bengals are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.

The Bengals have given up 17 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Garoppolo put together a 299-yard performance against the Seahawks last week, completing 66.7% of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns with two interceptions.

In his last three outings, Garoppolo has thrown for 705 yards (235.0 per game) while completing 53 of 78 passes (67.9%), with five touchdowns and three interceptions.

Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deebo Samuel 92 25.7% 56 1006 5 7 16.7% George Kittle 61 17.0% 44 606 5 4 9.5% Brandon Aiyuk 54 15.1% 35 487 3 6 14.3%

