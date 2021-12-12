Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Joe Burrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Cincinnati vs. San Francisco

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for Joe Burrow before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (7-5) take on the San Francisco 49ers (6-6) in Week 14 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year, Burrow has put up 3,135 passing yards (261.3 yards per game) while going 259-for-379 (68.3% completion percentage) and throwing 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
  • He also has 69 rushing yards on 26 carries (plus two rushing touchdowns), averaging 5.8 yards per game on the ground.
  • The Bengals have run 54.1% passing plays and 45.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Burrow accounts for 48.7% of his team's red zone plays, with 37 of his 379 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

5

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

11

2+ Pass TDs

8

1+ Rush TDs

11

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • The 49ers are allowing 223.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the 49ers defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Burrow put together a 300-yard performance against the Chargers last week, completing 60.0% of his pass attempts and throwing for one touchdown with two interceptions.
  • Burrow tacked on six yards on one carry, averaging six yards per carry while rushing for one touchdown.
  • Burrow has thrown for 638 passing yards over his last three games (212.7 per game) and has a 68.8% completion percentage (64-of-93), throwing three touchdown passes with three interceptions.
  • He's also rushed five times for 25 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 8.3 yards per game.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Ja'Marr Chase

90

23.4%

55

958

8

9

23.7%

Tee Higgins

82

21.4%

52

698

4

8

21.1%

Tyler Boyd

72

18.8%

51

556

2

6

15.8%

