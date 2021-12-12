There will be player prop bets available for Joe Burrow before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (7-5) take on the San Francisco 49ers (6-6) in Week 14 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year, Burrow has put up 3,135 passing yards (261.3 yards per game) while going 259-for-379 (68.3% completion percentage) and throwing 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

He also has 69 rushing yards on 26 carries (plus two rushing touchdowns), averaging 5.8 yards per game on the ground.

The Bengals have run 54.1% passing plays and 45.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.

Burrow accounts for 48.7% of his team's red zone plays, with 37 of his 379 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 5 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 11 2+ Pass TDs 8 1+ Rush TDs 11

Matchup vs. San Francisco

The 49ers are allowing 223.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.

At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the 49ers defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Burrow put together a 300-yard performance against the Chargers last week, completing 60.0% of his pass attempts and throwing for one touchdown with two interceptions.

Burrow tacked on six yards on one carry, averaging six yards per carry while rushing for one touchdown.

Burrow has thrown for 638 passing yards over his last three games (212.7 per game) and has a 68.8% completion percentage (64-of-93), throwing three touchdown passes with three interceptions.

He's also rushed five times for 25 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 8.3 yards per game.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 90 23.4% 55 958 8 9 23.7% Tee Higgins 82 21.4% 52 698 4 8 21.1% Tyler Boyd 72 18.8% 51 556 2 6 15.8%

