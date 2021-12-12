Joe Mixon will have several player prop bet markets available when he suits up on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Mixon's Cincinnati Bengals (7-5) and the San Francisco 49ers (6-6) go toe-to-toe in a Week 14 matchup from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mixon has run for a team-leading 978 yards on 227 carries (81.5 yards per game) and scored 12 touchdowns.

He's also caught 26 passes for 192 yards (16.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

He has handled 227, or 69.6%, of his team's 326 rushing attempts this season.

The Bengals have thrown the ball in 54.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mixon's matchup with the 49ers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 7 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 9 2+ Rush TDs 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Mixon notched 17 rushing yards in his single career matchup against the 49ers, 59.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Mixon did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the 49ers.

Mixon will go up against a 49ers squad that allows 114.3 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 17th-ranked rush defense.

This year the 49ers have conceded 16 rushing TDs. They are ranked 29th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Chargers, Mixon racked up 54 yards on 19 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Mixon has rushed for 342 yards on 77 carries (114.0 yards per game) with five touchdowns during his last three games.

Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Joe Mixon 227 69.6% 978 12 28 73.7% 4.3 Samaje Perine 46 14.1% 201 1 2 5.3% 4.4 Joe Burrow 26 8.0% 69 2 5 13.2% 2.7 Chris Evans 9 2.8% 41 0 0 0.0% 4.6

Powered By Data Skrive