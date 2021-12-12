Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Joe Mixon Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Cincinnati vs. San Francisco

Author:

Joe Mixon will have several player prop bet markets available when he suits up on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Mixon's Cincinnati Bengals (7-5) and the San Francisco 49ers (6-6) go toe-to-toe in a Week 14 matchup from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mixon has run for a team-leading 978 yards on 227 carries (81.5 yards per game) and scored 12 touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 26 passes for 192 yards (16.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He has handled 227, or 69.6%, of his team's 326 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Bengals have thrown the ball in 54.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

7

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

9

2+ Rush TDs

3

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • Mixon notched 17 rushing yards in his single career matchup against the 49ers, 59.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Mixon did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the 49ers.
  • Mixon will go up against a 49ers squad that allows 114.3 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 17th-ranked rush defense.
  • This year the 49ers have conceded 16 rushing TDs. They are ranked 29th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Chargers, Mixon racked up 54 yards on 19 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • Mixon has rushed for 342 yards on 77 carries (114.0 yards per game) with five touchdowns during his last three games.

Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Joe Mixon

227

69.6%

978

12

28

73.7%

4.3

Samaje Perine

46

14.1%

201

1

2

5.3%

4.4

Joe Burrow

26

8.0%

69

2

5

13.2%

2.7

Chris Evans

9

2.8%

41

0

0

0.0%

4.6

