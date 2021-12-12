Publish date:
Joe Mixon Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Cincinnati vs. San Francisco
Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds
Joe Mixon Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mixon has run for a team-leading 978 yards on 227 carries (81.5 yards per game) and scored 12 touchdowns.
- He's also caught 26 passes for 192 yards (16.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
- He has handled 227, or 69.6%, of his team's 326 rushing attempts this season.
- The Bengals have thrown the ball in 54.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
7
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
9
2+ Rush TDs
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- Mixon notched 17 rushing yards in his single career matchup against the 49ers, 59.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Mixon did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the 49ers.
- Mixon will go up against a 49ers squad that allows 114.3 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 17th-ranked rush defense.
- This year the 49ers have conceded 16 rushing TDs. They are ranked 29th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Chargers, Mixon racked up 54 yards on 19 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- Mixon has rushed for 342 yards on 77 carries (114.0 yards per game) with five touchdowns during his last three games.
Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Joe Mixon
227
69.6%
978
12
28
73.7%
4.3
Samaje Perine
46
14.1%
201
1
2
5.3%
4.4
Joe Burrow
26
8.0%
69
2
5
13.2%
2.7
Chris Evans
9
2.8%
41
0
0
0.0%
4.6
