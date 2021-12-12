Publish date:
Josh Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Buffalo vs. Tampa Bay
Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds
Josh Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Allen leads Buffalo with 3,216 passing yards (268.0 per game) and has a 65.7% completion percentage this year (289-of-440) while throwing 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
- He also has 422 rushing yards on 75 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 35.2 yards per game.
- The Bills have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
- Allen accounts for 54.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 78 of his 440 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
7
1+ Pass TDs
11
2+ Pass TDs
9
1+ Rush TDs
11
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- The 265.1 yards per game the Buccaneers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.
- The Buccaneers have surrendered 21 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 23rd in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Allen put together a 145-yard performance against the Patriots last week, completing 50.0% of his pass attempts and throwing for one touchdown.
- He also tacked on 39 yards on six carries, averaging 6.5 yards per carry without a touchdown.
- Allen has thrown for 614 yards (204.7 ypg) on 59-of-93 passing with seven touchdowns and four interceptions over his last three games.
- He has added 100 rushing yards on 16 carries, averaging 33.3 yards per game.
Allen's Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Stefon Diggs
108
24.1%
71
898
7
21
26.6%
Emmanuel Sanders
67
15.0%
39
581
4
8
10.1%
Cole Beasley
82
18.3%
63
541
1
10
12.7%
