There will be player prop bet markets available for Josh Allen ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Allen and the Buffalo Bills (7-5) hit the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3) in Week 14 at Raymond James Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds

Josh Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Allen leads Buffalo with 3,216 passing yards (268.0 per game) and has a 65.7% completion percentage this year (289-of-440) while throwing 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

He also has 422 rushing yards on 75 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 35.2 yards per game.

The Bills have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.

Allen accounts for 54.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 78 of his 440 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Allen's matchup with the Buccaneers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 7 1+ Pass TDs 11 2+ Pass TDs 9 1+ Rush TDs 11

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

The 265.1 yards per game the Buccaneers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.

The Buccaneers have surrendered 21 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 23rd in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Allen put together a 145-yard performance against the Patriots last week, completing 50.0% of his pass attempts and throwing for one touchdown.

He also tacked on 39 yards on six carries, averaging 6.5 yards per carry without a touchdown.

Allen has thrown for 614 yards (204.7 ypg) on 59-of-93 passing with seven touchdowns and four interceptions over his last three games.

He has added 100 rushing yards on 16 carries, averaging 33.3 yards per game.

Allen's Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Stefon Diggs 108 24.1% 71 898 7 21 26.6% Emmanuel Sanders 67 15.0% 39 581 4 8 10.1% Cole Beasley 82 18.3% 63 541 1 10 12.7%

Powered By Data Skrive