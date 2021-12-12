Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Josh Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Buffalo vs. Tampa Bay

There will be player prop bet markets available for Josh Allen ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Allen and the Buffalo Bills (7-5) hit the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3) in Week 14 at Raymond James Stadium.

Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Allen leads Buffalo with 3,216 passing yards (268.0 per game) and has a 65.7% completion percentage this year (289-of-440) while throwing 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
  • He also has 422 rushing yards on 75 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 35.2 yards per game.
  • The Bills have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
  • Allen accounts for 54.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 78 of his 440 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

7

1+ Pass TDs

11

2+ Pass TDs

9

1+ Rush TDs

11

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • The 265.1 yards per game the Buccaneers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.
  • The Buccaneers have surrendered 21 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 23rd in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Allen put together a 145-yard performance against the Patriots last week, completing 50.0% of his pass attempts and throwing for one touchdown.
  • He also tacked on 39 yards on six carries, averaging 6.5 yards per carry without a touchdown.
  • Allen has thrown for 614 yards (204.7 ypg) on 59-of-93 passing with seven touchdowns and four interceptions over his last three games.
  • He has added 100 rushing yards on 16 carries, averaging 33.3 yards per game.

Allen's Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Stefon Diggs

108

24.1%

71

898

7

21

26.6%

Emmanuel Sanders

67

15.0%

39

581

4

8

10.1%

Cole Beasley

82

18.3%

63

541

1

10

12.7%

