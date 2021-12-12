In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Josh Jacobs and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Jacobs and the Las Vegas Raiders (6-6) are set for an AFC West matchup in Week 14 against the Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Odds

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Las Vegas' top rusher, Jacobs, has carried the ball 124 times for 472 yards (39.3 per game), with seven touchdowns.

He also has 39 receptions for 236 yards (19.7 per game).

He has received 124 of his team's 276 carries this season (44.9%).

The Raiders have run 62.0% passing plays and 38.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 3 Receiving Yards Prop 8 1+ Rush TDs 6 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Jacobs averaged 70.2 rushing yards per game over his five career matchups against the Chiefs, 9.7 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In two of five games against the Chiefs Jacobs has run for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in one of those two games.

The Chiefs have the NFL's 20th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 115.2 yards per game.

Jacobs and the Raiders will face off against the NFL's ninth-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (10).

Recent Performances

Against the Football Team last week, Jacobs rushed 13 times for 52 yards (four yards per attempt) and scored one touchdown.

He added nine receptions for 38 yards in the passing game.

Jacobs has rushed for 176 yards on 44 carries (58.7 yards per game) with two touchdowns on the ground in his last three games.

He also has 87 receiving yards on 16 catches (29.0 yards per game) . .

Jacobs' Las Vegas Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Josh Jacobs 124 44.9% 472 7 23 44.2% 3.8 Kenyan Drake 63 22.8% 254 2 11 21.2% 4.0 Peyton Barber 38 13.8% 146 1 8 15.4% 3.8 Derek Carr 29 10.5% 97 0 5 9.6% 3.3

