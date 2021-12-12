Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Josh Jacobs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Las Vegas vs. Kansas City

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Josh Jacobs and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Jacobs and the Las Vegas Raiders (6-6) are set for an AFC West matchup in Week 14 against the Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Las Vegas' top rusher, Jacobs, has carried the ball 124 times for 472 yards (39.3 per game), with seven touchdowns.
  • He also has 39 receptions for 236 yards (19.7 per game).
  • He has received 124 of his team's 276 carries this season (44.9%).
  • The Raiders have run 62.0% passing plays and 38.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

3

Receiving Yards Prop

8

1+ Rush TDs

6

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Jacobs averaged 70.2 rushing yards per game over his five career matchups against the Chiefs, 9.7 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In two of five games against the Chiefs Jacobs has run for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in one of those two games.
  • The Chiefs have the NFL's 20th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 115.2 yards per game.
  • Jacobs and the Raiders will face off against the NFL's ninth-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (10).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Football Team last week, Jacobs rushed 13 times for 52 yards (four yards per attempt) and scored one touchdown.
  • He added nine receptions for 38 yards in the passing game.
  • Jacobs has rushed for 176 yards on 44 carries (58.7 yards per game) with two touchdowns on the ground in his last three games.
  • He also has 87 receiving yards on 16 catches (29.0 yards per game) .
Jacobs' Las Vegas Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Josh Jacobs

124

44.9%

472

7

23

44.2%

3.8

Kenyan Drake

63

22.8%

254

2

11

21.2%

4.0

Peyton Barber

38

13.8%

146

1

8

15.4%

3.8

Derek Carr

29

10.5%

97

0

5

9.6%

3.3

