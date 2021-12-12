Publish date:
Josh Jacobs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Las Vegas vs. Kansas City
Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Odds
Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Las Vegas' top rusher, Jacobs, has carried the ball 124 times for 472 yards (39.3 per game), with seven touchdowns.
- He also has 39 receptions for 236 yards (19.7 per game).
- He has received 124 of his team's 276 carries this season (44.9%).
- The Raiders have run 62.0% passing plays and 38.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
3
Receiving Yards Prop
8
1+ Rush TDs
6
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Jacobs averaged 70.2 rushing yards per game over his five career matchups against the Chiefs, 9.7 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In two of five games against the Chiefs Jacobs has run for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in one of those two games.
- The Chiefs have the NFL's 20th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 115.2 yards per game.
- Jacobs and the Raiders will face off against the NFL's ninth-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (10).
Recent Performances
- Against the Football Team last week, Jacobs rushed 13 times for 52 yards (four yards per attempt) and scored one touchdown.
- He added nine receptions for 38 yards in the passing game.
- Jacobs has rushed for 176 yards on 44 carries (58.7 yards per game) with two touchdowns on the ground in his last three games.
- He also has 87 receiving yards on 16 catches (29.0 yards per game) . .
Jacobs' Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Josh Jacobs
124
44.9%
472
7
23
44.2%
3.8
Kenyan Drake
63
22.8%
254
2
11
21.2%
4.0
Peyton Barber
38
13.8%
146
1
8
15.4%
3.8
Derek Carr
29
10.5%
97
0
5
9.6%
3.3
