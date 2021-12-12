Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Julio Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Tennessee vs. Jacksonville

Author:

Julio Jones will have several player prop bet markets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC South rivals square off in Week 14 when Jones' Tennessee Titans (8-4) take on the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Julio Jones Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jones has hauled in 21 catches for 336 yards this year. He has been targeted 31 times and averages 28.0 receiving yards.
  • Jones has been the target of 7.9% (31 total) of his team's 392 passing attempts this season.
  • Jones has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 7.0% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Titans have thrown the football in 50.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jones' matchup with the Jaguars.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

0

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • Jones has averaged 83 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups against the Jaguars, 30.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Jones, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • Note: Jones' stats vs. Jaguars date back to 2016.
  • The 261.2 yards per game the Jaguars are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Jaguars have allowed 17 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are sixth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Jones did not record a catch in Week 12 against the Patriots.
  • Jones has zero catches on targets for 0 yards during his last three games, averaging 0.0 yards per game.

Jones' Tennessee Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Julio Jones

31

7.9%

21

336

0

4

7.0%

A.J. Brown

78

19.9%

46

615

3

8

14.0%

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

37

9.4%

25

297

3

7

12.3%

Chester Rogers

33

8.4%

20

238

1

3

5.3%

Powered By Data Skrive