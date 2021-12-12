Publish date:
Julio Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Tennessee vs. Jacksonville
Julio Jones Prop Bet Odds
Julio Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jones has hauled in 21 catches for 336 yards this year. He has been targeted 31 times and averages 28.0 receiving yards.
- Jones has been the target of 7.9% (31 total) of his team's 392 passing attempts this season.
- Jones has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 7.0% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.
- The Titans have thrown the football in 50.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
0
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Jacksonville
- Jones has averaged 83 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups against the Jaguars, 30.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Jones, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- Note: Jones' stats vs. Jaguars date back to 2016.
- The 261.2 yards per game the Jaguars are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense.
- The Jaguars have allowed 17 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are sixth in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Jones did not record a catch in Week 12 against the Patriots.
- Jones has zero catches on targets for 0 yards during his last three games, averaging 0.0 yards per game.
Jones' Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Julio Jones
31
7.9%
21
336
0
4
7.0%
A.J. Brown
78
19.9%
46
615
3
8
14.0%
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
37
9.4%
25
297
3
7
12.3%
Chester Rogers
33
8.4%
20
238
1
3
5.3%
