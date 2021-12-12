Julio Jones will have several player prop bet markets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC South rivals square off in Week 14 when Jones' Tennessee Titans (8-4) take on the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Julio Jones Prop Bet Odds

Julio Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones has hauled in 21 catches for 336 yards this year. He has been targeted 31 times and averages 28.0 receiving yards.

Jones has been the target of 7.9% (31 total) of his team's 392 passing attempts this season.

Jones has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 7.0% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.

The Titans have thrown the football in 50.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 0 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

Jones has averaged 83 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups against the Jaguars, 30.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Jones, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

Note: Jones' stats vs. Jaguars date back to 2016.

The 261.2 yards per game the Jaguars are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense.

The Jaguars have allowed 17 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are sixth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Jones did not record a catch in Week 12 against the Patriots.

Jones has zero catches on targets for 0 yards during his last three games, averaging 0.0 yards per game.

Jones' Tennessee Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Julio Jones 31 7.9% 21 336 0 4 7.0% A.J. Brown 78 19.9% 46 615 3 8 14.0% Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 37 9.4% 25 297 3 7 12.3% Chester Rogers 33 8.4% 20 238 1 3 5.3%

