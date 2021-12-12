Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Justin Fields Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Chicago vs. Green Bay

Author:

Justin Fields has player prop bet markets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET airing on NBC. NFC North foes square off in Week 14 when Fields and the Chicago Bears (4-8) meet the Green Bay Packers (9-3) at Lambeau Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Justin Fields Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Fields leads Chicago with 1,361 passing yards (113.4 ypg) on 115-of-198 with four touchdowns against eight interceptions this season.
  • He's also rushed 56 times for 311 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 25.9 yards per game.
  • The Bears have thrown the ball in 50.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Fields has attempted 23 of his 198 passes in the red zone, accounting for 25.3% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Fields' matchup with the Packers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

4

1+ Pass TDs

4

2+ Pass TDs

0

1+ Rush TDs

4

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • Fields recorded 174 passing yards in one matchup against the Packers, 16.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
  • Fields threw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Packers.
  • The Packers have the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 237.8 yards per game through the air.
  • The Packers have allowed 21 passing TDs this season (1.8 per game), ranking them 23rd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Fields did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Cardinals.
  • Fields has racked up 79 passing yards (26.3 per game) and has a 36.4% completion percentage (4-for-11) over his last three appearances, tossing zero touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Fields' Chicago Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Darnell Mooney

90

25.6%

51

721

3

5

13.2%

Cole Kmet

64

18.2%

40

402

0

7

18.4%

Allen Robinson II

50

14.2%

30

339

1

4

10.5%

Powered By Data Skrive