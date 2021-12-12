Publish date:
Justin Fields Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Chicago vs. Green Bay
Justin Fields Prop Bet Odds
Justin Fields Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Fields leads Chicago with 1,361 passing yards (113.4 ypg) on 115-of-198 with four touchdowns against eight interceptions this season.
- He's also rushed 56 times for 311 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 25.9 yards per game.
- The Bears have thrown the ball in 50.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.
- Fields has attempted 23 of his 198 passes in the red zone, accounting for 25.3% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
4
1+ Pass TDs
4
2+ Pass TDs
0
1+ Rush TDs
4
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- Fields recorded 174 passing yards in one matchup against the Packers, 16.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
- Fields threw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Packers.
- The Packers have the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 237.8 yards per game through the air.
- The Packers have allowed 21 passing TDs this season (1.8 per game), ranking them 23rd among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Fields did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Cardinals.
- Fields has racked up 79 passing yards (26.3 per game) and has a 36.4% completion percentage (4-for-11) over his last three appearances, tossing zero touchdowns and zero interceptions.
Fields' Chicago Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Darnell Mooney
90
25.6%
51
721
3
5
13.2%
Cole Kmet
64
18.2%
40
402
0
7
18.4%
Allen Robinson II
50
14.2%
30
339
1
4
10.5%
