Justin Fields has player prop bet markets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET airing on NBC. NFC North foes square off in Week 14 when Fields and the Chicago Bears (4-8) meet the Green Bay Packers (9-3) at Lambeau Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Justin Fields Prop Bet Odds

Justin Fields Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Fields leads Chicago with 1,361 passing yards (113.4 ypg) on 115-of-198 with four touchdowns against eight interceptions this season.

He's also rushed 56 times for 311 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 25.9 yards per game.

The Bears have thrown the ball in 50.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.

Fields has attempted 23 of his 198 passes in the red zone, accounting for 25.3% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Fields' matchup with the Packers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 4 1+ Pass TDs 4 2+ Pass TDs 0 1+ Rush TDs 4

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Fields recorded 174 passing yards in one matchup against the Packers, 16.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.

Fields threw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Packers.

The Packers have the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 237.8 yards per game through the air.

The Packers have allowed 21 passing TDs this season (1.8 per game), ranking them 23rd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Fields did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Cardinals.

Fields has racked up 79 passing yards (26.3 per game) and has a 36.4% completion percentage (4-for-11) over his last three appearances, tossing zero touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Fields' Chicago Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Darnell Mooney 90 25.6% 51 721 3 5 13.2% Cole Kmet 64 18.2% 40 402 0 7 18.4% Allen Robinson II 50 14.2% 30 339 1 4 10.5%

Powered By Data Skrive