Justin Herbert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Los Angeles vs. New York
Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds
Justin Herbert Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Herbert leads Los Angeles with 3,547 passing yards (295.6 per game) and has a 66.6% completion percentage (315-for-473), tossing 27 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
- He also adds 249 rushing yards (20.8 ypg) on 44 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
- The Chargers have run 63.7% passing plays and 36.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.
- Herbert has thrown 65 passes in the red zone this season, 52.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
6
Rushing Yards Prop
5
1+ Pass TDs
12
2+ Pass TDs
8
1+ Rush TDs
12
Matchup vs. New York
- The Giants have the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 255.0 yards per game through the air.
- With 20 passing TDs allowed this season, the Giants defense is ranked 18th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the Bengals last week, Herbert went 26-for-35 (74.3%) for 317 yards with three touchdown passes and one interception.
- Over his last three games, Herbert has recorded 1,002 passing yards (334.0 per game) while completing 84 of 120 passes (70% completion percentage), with eight touchdowns and four interceptions.
- He's also carried the ball 14 times for 132 yards, averaging 44.0 yards per game.
Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Keenan Allen
124
26.2%
86
929
4
16
24.6%
Mike Williams
93
19.6%
55
854
7
13
20.0%
Austin Ekeler
71
15.0%
56
518
7
13
20.0%
