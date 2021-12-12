Before Justin Herbert hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers (7-5) and the New York Giants (4-8) face off in a Week 14 matchup from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Herbert leads Los Angeles with 3,547 passing yards (295.6 per game) and has a 66.6% completion percentage (315-for-473), tossing 27 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

He also adds 249 rushing yards (20.8 ypg) on 44 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The Chargers have run 63.7% passing plays and 36.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.

Herbert has thrown 65 passes in the red zone this season, 52.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 6 Rushing Yards Prop 5 1+ Pass TDs 12 2+ Pass TDs 8 1+ Rush TDs 12

Matchup vs. New York

The Giants have the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 255.0 yards per game through the air.

With 20 passing TDs allowed this season, the Giants defense is ranked 18th in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Bengals last week, Herbert went 26-for-35 (74.3%) for 317 yards with three touchdown passes and one interception.

Over his last three games, Herbert has recorded 1,002 passing yards (334.0 per game) while completing 84 of 120 passes (70% completion percentage), with eight touchdowns and four interceptions.

He's also carried the ball 14 times for 132 yards, averaging 44.0 yards per game.

Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Keenan Allen 124 26.2% 86 929 4 16 24.6% Mike Williams 93 19.6% 55 854 7 13 20.0% Austin Ekeler 71 15.0% 56 518 7 13 20.0%

