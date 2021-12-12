Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Justin Herbert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Los Angeles vs. New York

Author:

Before Justin Herbert hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers (7-5) and the New York Giants (4-8) face off in a Week 14 matchup from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights?

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Herbert leads Los Angeles with 3,547 passing yards (295.6 per game) and has a 66.6% completion percentage (315-for-473), tossing 27 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
  • He also adds 249 rushing yards (20.8 ypg) on 44 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
  • The Chargers have run 63.7% passing plays and 36.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Herbert has thrown 65 passes in the red zone this season, 52.0% of his team's red zone plays.
  Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Herbert's matchup with the Giants.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

6

Rushing Yards Prop

5

1+ Pass TDs

12

2+ Pass TDs

8

1+ Rush TDs

12

Matchup vs. New York

  • The Giants have the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 255.0 yards per game through the air.
  • With 20 passing TDs allowed this season, the Giants defense is ranked 18th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Bengals last week, Herbert went 26-for-35 (74.3%) for 317 yards with three touchdown passes and one interception.
  • Over his last three games, Herbert has recorded 1,002 passing yards (334.0 per game) while completing 84 of 120 passes (70% completion percentage), with eight touchdowns and four interceptions.
  • He's also carried the ball 14 times for 132 yards, averaging 44.0 yards per game.

Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Keenan Allen

124

26.2%

86

929

4

16

24.6%

Mike Williams

93

19.6%

55

854

7

13

20.0%

Austin Ekeler

71

15.0%

56

518

7

13

20.0%

