Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Kalif Raymond Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Detroit vs. Denver

Author:

Before placing any bets on Kalif Raymond's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Raymond's Detroit Lions (1-10-1) and the Denver Broncos (6-6) square off in Week 14 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Raymond's 53 targets have resulted in 35 catches for 412 yards (34.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 12.5% of the 424 passes thrown by his team have gone Raymond's way.
  • Raymond (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 7.0% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Lions, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.3% of the time while running the ball 40.7% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Raymond's matchup with the Broncos.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Denver

  • Raymond racked up zero receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Broncos, 29.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Raymond did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Broncos.
  • The 235.1 yards per game the Broncos are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Broncos have allowed 15 passing TDs this year (1.3 per game), ranking them third among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Vikings last week, Raymond was targeted two times and totaled 33 yards on two receptions.
  • Raymond's five receptions during his last three games have turned into 49 yards (16.3 ypg). He's been targeted seven times.

Raymond's Detroit Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kalif Raymond

53

12.5%

35

412

2

3

7.0%

T.J. Hockenson

84

19.8%

61

583

4

9

20.9%

Amon-Ra St. Brown

64

15.1%

49

438

1

7

16.3%

D'Andre Swift

70

16.5%

56

429

2

6

14.0%

Powered By Data Skrive