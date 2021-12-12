Before placing any bets on Kalif Raymond's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Raymond's Detroit Lions (1-10-1) and the Denver Broncos (6-6) square off in Week 14 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Odds

Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Raymond's 53 targets have resulted in 35 catches for 412 yards (34.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

So far this season, 12.5% of the 424 passes thrown by his team have gone Raymond's way.

Raymond (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 7.0% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.

The Lions, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.3% of the time while running the ball 40.7% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Denver

Raymond racked up zero receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Broncos, 29.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Raymond did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Broncos.

The 235.1 yards per game the Broncos are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.

The Broncos have allowed 15 passing TDs this year (1.3 per game), ranking them third among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Vikings last week, Raymond was targeted two times and totaled 33 yards on two receptions.

Raymond's five receptions during his last three games have turned into 49 yards (16.3 ypg). He's been targeted seven times.

Raymond's Detroit Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kalif Raymond 53 12.5% 35 412 2 3 7.0% T.J. Hockenson 84 19.8% 61 583 4 9 20.9% Amon-Ra St. Brown 64 15.1% 49 438 1 7 16.3% D'Andre Swift 70 16.5% 56 429 2 6 14.0%

