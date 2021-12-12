Publish date:
Kalif Raymond Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Detroit vs. Denver
Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Odds
Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Raymond's 53 targets have resulted in 35 catches for 412 yards (34.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.
- So far this season, 12.5% of the 424 passes thrown by his team have gone Raymond's way.
- Raymond (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 7.0% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.
- The Lions, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.3% of the time while running the ball 40.7% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Denver
- Raymond racked up zero receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Broncos, 29.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Raymond did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Broncos.
- The 235.1 yards per game the Broncos are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.
- The Broncos have allowed 15 passing TDs this year (1.3 per game), ranking them third among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Against the Vikings last week, Raymond was targeted two times and totaled 33 yards on two receptions.
- Raymond's five receptions during his last three games have turned into 49 yards (16.3 ypg). He's been targeted seven times.
Raymond's Detroit Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kalif Raymond
53
12.5%
35
412
2
3
7.0%
T.J. Hockenson
84
19.8%
61
583
4
9
20.9%
Amon-Ra St. Brown
64
15.1%
49
438
1
7
16.3%
D'Andre Swift
70
16.5%
56
429
2
6
14.0%
