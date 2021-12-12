Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) will try to keep their five-game winning run alive in a Week 14 clash against the Las Vegas Raiders (6-6).

Odds for Chiefs vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

  • Kansas City and its opponents have combined to score more than 48 points in six of 12 games this season.
  • So far this season, 50% of Las Vegas' games (6/12) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 48.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.1, is 0.1 points greater than Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's total is 0.4 points above the 47.6 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • Chiefs games this season feature an average total of 53.4 points, a number 5.4 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 48.5 PPG average total in Raiders games this season is 0.5 points more than this game's over/under.
  • In Kansas City's 12 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
  • The Chiefs have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 10 points or more.
  • Kansas City's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).
  • The Chiefs average 25.3 points per game, comparable to the 26.0 per matchup the Raiders give up.
  • Kansas City is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it scores more than 26.0 points.
  • The Chiefs average 391.1 yards per game, 35.8 more yards than the 355.3 the Raiders allow per outing.
  • In games that Kansas City picks up over 355.3 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
  • This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over 23 times, 10 more than the Raiders' takeaways (13).
  • Las Vegas has five wins against the spread in 12 games this year.
  • Las Vegas' games this season have gone over the point total six times in 12 opportunities (50%).
  • The Raiders put up 22.8 points per game, comparable to the 21.6 the Chiefs surrender.
  • When Las Vegas records more than 21.6 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
  • The Raiders rack up only 11.6 more yards per game (379.3) than the Chiefs allow per contest (367.7).
  • When Las Vegas totals over 367.7 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
  • The Raiders have 12 giveaways this season, while the Chiefs have 18 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Kansas City has two wins against the spread, and is 5-2 overall, at home this year.
  • At home, as 10-point favorites or greater, the Chiefs are winless ATS (0-1).
  • In seven home games this year, Kansas City has hit the over twice.
  • This season, Chiefs home games average 52.6 points, 4.6 more than this outing's over/under (48).
  • This year in away games, Las Vegas is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • This year, in five away games, Las Vegas has gone over the total twice.
  • The average point total in Raiders away games this season is 48.2 points, 0.2 more than this outing's over/under (48).

