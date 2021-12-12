The Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) will try to keep their five-game winning run alive in a Week 14 clash against the Las Vegas Raiders (6-6).

Odds for Chiefs vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to score more than 48 points in six of 12 games this season.

So far this season, 50% of Las Vegas' games (6/12) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 48.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.1, is 0.1 points greater than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's total is 0.4 points above the 47.6 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Chiefs games this season feature an average total of 53.4 points, a number 5.4 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 48.5 PPG average total in Raiders games this season is 0.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Chiefs stats and trends

In Kansas City's 12 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Chiefs have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 10 points or more.

Kansas City's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).

The Chiefs average 25.3 points per game, comparable to the 26.0 per matchup the Raiders give up.

Kansas City is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it scores more than 26.0 points.

The Chiefs average 391.1 yards per game, 35.8 more yards than the 355.3 the Raiders allow per outing.

In games that Kansas City picks up over 355.3 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over 23 times, 10 more than the Raiders' takeaways (13).

Raiders stats and trends

Las Vegas has five wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

Las Vegas' games this season have gone over the point total six times in 12 opportunities (50%).

The Raiders put up 22.8 points per game, comparable to the 21.6 the Chiefs surrender.

When Las Vegas records more than 21.6 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Raiders rack up only 11.6 more yards per game (379.3) than the Chiefs allow per contest (367.7).

When Las Vegas totals over 367.7 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Raiders have 12 giveaways this season, while the Chiefs have 18 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Kansas City has two wins against the spread, and is 5-2 overall, at home this year.

At home, as 10-point favorites or greater, the Chiefs are winless ATS (0-1).

In seven home games this year, Kansas City has hit the over twice.

This season, Chiefs home games average 52.6 points, 4.6 more than this outing's over/under (48).

This year in away games, Las Vegas is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

This year, in five away games, Las Vegas has gone over the total twice.

The average point total in Raiders away games this season is 48.2 points, 0.2 more than this outing's over/under (48).

