Bookmakers have posted player props for Kareem Hunt ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC North opponents square off in Week 14 when Hunt's Cleveland Browns (6-6) take on the Baltimore Ravens (8-4) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kareem Hunt Prop Bet Odds

Kareem Hunt Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

So far this year Hunt has rushed for 381 yards on 76 carries (31.8 ypg), with five rushing touchdowns.

He's also caught 20 passes for 161 yards (13.4 per game).

He has handled 76, or 22.0%, of his team's 346 rushing attempts this season.

The Browns have run 51.0% passing plays and 49.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 0 Receiving Yards Prop 0 1+ Rush TDs 4 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Baltimore

Against the Ravens, Hunt has averaged 31.2 rushing yards per game over his four career matchups, 31.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In one of four games against the Ravens Hunt has rushed for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Hunt will go up against a Ravens squad that allows 84.3 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's best rush defense.

Hunt and the Browns will face off against the NFL's ninth-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (10).

Recent Performances

In his Week 12 matchup against the Ravens, Hunt carried the ball seven times for 20 yards.

In his last three games, Hunt has piled up seven carries for 20 yards (6.7 per game).

Hunt's Cleveland Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Kareem Hunt 76 22.0% 381 5 15 21.7% 5.0 Nick Chubb 150 43.4% 867 6 27 39.1% 5.8 D'Ernest Johnson 61 17.6% 320 2 11 15.9% 5.2 Baker Mayfield 27 7.8% 93 1 3 4.3% 3.4

