Publish date:
Kareem Hunt Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Cleveland vs. Baltimore
Kareem Hunt Prop Bet Odds
Kareem Hunt Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- So far this year Hunt has rushed for 381 yards on 76 carries (31.8 ypg), with five rushing touchdowns.
- He's also caught 20 passes for 161 yards (13.4 per game).
- He has handled 76, or 22.0%, of his team's 346 rushing attempts this season.
- The Browns have run 51.0% passing plays and 49.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
0
Receiving Yards Prop
0
1+ Rush TDs
4
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- Against the Ravens, Hunt has averaged 31.2 rushing yards per game over his four career matchups, 31.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In one of four games against the Ravens Hunt has rushed for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- Hunt will go up against a Ravens squad that allows 84.3 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's best rush defense.
- Hunt and the Browns will face off against the NFL's ninth-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (10).
Recent Performances
- In his Week 12 matchup against the Ravens, Hunt carried the ball seven times for 20 yards.
- In his last three games, Hunt has piled up seven carries for 20 yards (6.7 per game).
Hunt's Cleveland Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Kareem Hunt
76
22.0%
381
5
15
21.7%
5.0
Nick Chubb
150
43.4%
867
6
27
39.1%
5.8
D'Ernest Johnson
61
17.6%
320
2
11
15.9%
5.2
Baker Mayfield
27
7.8%
93
1
3
4.3%
3.4
