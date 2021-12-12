Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Kareem Hunt Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Cleveland vs. Baltimore

Author:

Bookmakers have posted player props for Kareem Hunt ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC North opponents square off in Week 14 when Hunt's Cleveland Browns (6-6) take on the Baltimore Ravens (8-4) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kareem Hunt Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • So far this year Hunt has rushed for 381 yards on 76 carries (31.8 ypg), with five rushing touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 20 passes for 161 yards (13.4 per game).
  • He has handled 76, or 22.0%, of his team's 346 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Browns have run 51.0% passing plays and 49.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

0

Receiving Yards Prop

0

1+ Rush TDs

4

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • Against the Ravens, Hunt has averaged 31.2 rushing yards per game over his four career matchups, 31.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In one of four games against the Ravens Hunt has rushed for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • Hunt will go up against a Ravens squad that allows 84.3 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's best rush defense.
  • Hunt and the Browns will face off against the NFL's ninth-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (10).

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 12 matchup against the Ravens, Hunt carried the ball seven times for 20 yards.
  • In his last three games, Hunt has piled up seven carries for 20 yards (6.7 per game).

Hunt's Cleveland Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Kareem Hunt

76

22.0%

381

5

15

21.7%

5.0

Nick Chubb

150

43.4%

867

6

27

39.1%

5.8

D'Ernest Johnson

61

17.6%

320

2

11

15.9%

5.2

Baker Mayfield

27

7.8%

93

1

3

4.3%

3.4

