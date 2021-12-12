There will be player prop betting options available for Kenny Golladay before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on FOX. Golladay's New York Giants (4-8) and the Los Angeles Chargers (7-5) square off in Week 14 at SoFi Stadium.

Kenny Golladay Prop Bet Odds

Kenny Golladay Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Golladay has 26 catches (46 targets), leading his team with 409 receiving yards (34.1 per game).

So far this season, 10.6% of the 434 passes thrown by his team have gone Golladay's way.

With five targets in the red zone this season, Golladay has been on the receiving end of 10.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.

The Giants have thrown the ball in 61.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 0 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Golladay had 117 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Chargers, 76.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (40.5).

Golladay caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Chargers.

The Chargers are allowing 225.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.

The Chargers have allowed 17 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are sixth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Dolphins, Golladay caught three passes for 37 yards while being targeted five times.

Over his last three outings, Golladay has caught seven passes for 99 yards. He was targeted 14 times, and averaged 33.0 yards per game.

Golladay's New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kenny Golladay 46 10.6% 26 409 0 5 10.0% Kadarius Toney 48 11.1% 35 392 0 5 10.0% Evan Engram 52 12.0% 35 334 2 3 6.0% Sterling Shepard 43 9.9% 32 324 1 9 18.0%

