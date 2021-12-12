Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Kenny Golladay Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - New York vs. Los Angeles

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Kenny Golladay before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on FOX. Golladay's New York Giants (4-8) and the Los Angeles Chargers (7-5) square off in Week 14 at SoFi Stadium.

Kenny Golladay Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Golladay has 26 catches (46 targets), leading his team with 409 receiving yards (34.1 per game).
  • So far this season, 10.6% of the 434 passes thrown by his team have gone Golladay's way.
  • With five targets in the red zone this season, Golladay has been on the receiving end of 10.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Giants have thrown the ball in 61.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

0

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Golladay had 117 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Chargers, 76.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (40.5).
  • Golladay caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Chargers.
  • The Chargers are allowing 225.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Chargers have allowed 17 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are sixth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Dolphins, Golladay caught three passes for 37 yards while being targeted five times.
  • Over his last three outings, Golladay has caught seven passes for 99 yards. He was targeted 14 times, and averaged 33.0 yards per game.

Golladay's New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kenny Golladay

46

10.6%

26

409

0

5

10.0%

Kadarius Toney

48

11.1%

35

392

0

5

10.0%

Evan Engram

52

12.0%

35

334

2

3

6.0%

Sterling Shepard

43

9.9%

32

324

1

9

18.0%

