Kenny Golladay Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - New York vs. Los Angeles
Kenny Golladay Prop Bet Odds
Kenny Golladay Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Golladay has 26 catches (46 targets), leading his team with 409 receiving yards (34.1 per game).
- So far this season, 10.6% of the 434 passes thrown by his team have gone Golladay's way.
- With five targets in the red zone this season, Golladay has been on the receiving end of 10.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
- The Giants have thrown the ball in 61.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
0
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Golladay had 117 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Chargers, 76.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (40.5).
- Golladay caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Chargers.
- The Chargers are allowing 225.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.
- The Chargers have allowed 17 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are sixth in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Dolphins, Golladay caught three passes for 37 yards while being targeted five times.
- Over his last three outings, Golladay has caught seven passes for 99 yards. He was targeted 14 times, and averaged 33.0 yards per game.
Golladay's New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kenny Golladay
46
10.6%
26
409
0
5
10.0%
Kadarius Toney
48
11.1%
35
392
0
5
10.0%
Evan Engram
52
12.0%
35
334
2
3
6.0%
Sterling Shepard
43
9.9%
32
324
1
9
18.0%
