December 12, 2021
Kyle Pitts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Atlanta vs. Carolina

Kyle Pitts will have several player prop bet markets available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC South opponents meet in Week 14 when Pitts' Atlanta Falcons (5-7) take the field against the Carolina Panthers (5-7) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Pitts has 49 catches (on 82 targets) and leads the Falcons with 709 receiving yards (59.1 per game) while scoring one touchdown.
  • So far this season, 18.9% of the 433 passes thrown by his team have gone Pitts' way.
  • Pitts (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.0% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Falcons have run 60.6% passing plays and 39.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Carolina

  • Pitts had 13 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Panthers, 37.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (50.5).
  • Pitts did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Panthers.
  • The Panthers have the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 198.3 yards per game through the air.
  • The Panthers have given up 17 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Buccaneers, Pitts was targeted seven times, totaling 48 yards on four receptions.
  • Pitts' stat line over his last three games includes nine grabs for 103 yards. He averaged 34.3 yards per game, and was targeted 18 times.

Pitts' Atlanta Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kyle Pitts

82

18.9%

49

709

1

9

17.0%

Cordarrelle Patterson

57

13.2%

44

518

5

10

18.9%

Russell Gage

53

12.2%

38

400

2

6

11.3%

Calvin Ridley

52

12.0%

31

281

2

10

18.9%

