Publish date:
Kyle Pitts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Atlanta vs. Carolina
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Odds
Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Pitts has 49 catches (on 82 targets) and leads the Falcons with 709 receiving yards (59.1 per game) while scoring one touchdown.
- So far this season, 18.9% of the 433 passes thrown by his team have gone Pitts' way.
- Pitts (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.0% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts.
- The Falcons have run 60.6% passing plays and 39.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Pitts' matchup with the Panthers.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Carolina
- Pitts had 13 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Panthers, 37.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (50.5).
- Pitts did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Panthers.
- The Panthers have the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 198.3 yards per game through the air.
- The Panthers have given up 17 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Buccaneers, Pitts was targeted seven times, totaling 48 yards on four receptions.
- Pitts' stat line over his last three games includes nine grabs for 103 yards. He averaged 34.3 yards per game, and was targeted 18 times.
Pitts' Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kyle Pitts
82
18.9%
49
709
1
9
17.0%
Cordarrelle Patterson
57
13.2%
44
518
5
10
18.9%
Russell Gage
53
12.2%
38
400
2
6
11.3%
Calvin Ridley
52
12.0%
31
281
2
10
18.9%
Powered By Data Skrive