Kyle Pitts will have several player prop bet markets available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC South opponents meet in Week 14 when Pitts' Atlanta Falcons (5-7) take the field against the Carolina Panthers (5-7) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Odds

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Pitts has 49 catches (on 82 targets) and leads the Falcons with 709 receiving yards (59.1 per game) while scoring one touchdown.

So far this season, 18.9% of the 433 passes thrown by his team have gone Pitts' way.

Pitts (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.0% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts.

The Falcons have run 60.6% passing plays and 39.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Pitts' matchup with the Panthers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Carolina

Pitts had 13 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Panthers, 37.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (50.5).

Pitts did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Panthers.

The Panthers have the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 198.3 yards per game through the air.

The Panthers have given up 17 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Buccaneers, Pitts was targeted seven times, totaling 48 yards on four receptions.

Pitts' stat line over his last three games includes nine grabs for 103 yards. He averaged 34.3 yards per game, and was targeted 18 times.

Pitts' Atlanta Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kyle Pitts 82 18.9% 49 709 1 9 17.0% Cordarrelle Patterson 57 13.2% 44 518 5 10 18.9% Russell Gage 53 12.2% 38 400 2 6 11.3% Calvin Ridley 52 12.0% 31 281 2 10 18.9%

Powered By Data Skrive