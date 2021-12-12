Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Kyler Murray Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Arizona vs. Los Angeles

Author:

Kyler Murray will have several player prop bet markets available when he hits the field on Monday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. NFC West opponents take the field in Week 14 when Murray and the Arizona Cardinals (10-2) meet the Los Angeles Rams (8-4) at State Farm Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Kyler Murray Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Murray has collected 2,399 passing yards (199.9 per game) while going 197-for-271 (72.7% completion percentage) and throwing 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
  • He's also rushed 59 times for 206 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 17.2 yards per game.
  • The Cardinals, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 49.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 50.1% of the time.
  • Murray accounts for 33.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 43 of his 271 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Murray's matchup with the Rams.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

1

1+ Pass TDs

7

2+ Pass TDs

6

1+ Rush TDs

7

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Murray's 203.2 passing yards per game in five matchups against the Rams are 61.3 less than yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
  • Murray recorded multiple touchdown passes three times against the Rams.
  • This week Murray will face the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense (257.1 yards allowed per game).
  • The Rams' defense is second in the NFL, conceding 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Murray put together a 123-yard performance against the Bears last week, completing 73.3% of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns.
  • He tacked on 10 carries for 59 yards, averaging 5.9 yards per carry while scoring two rushing touchdowns.
  • Murray has racked up 123 passing yards (41.0 per game) and has a 73.3% completion percentage this year (11-of-15) while throwing two touchdowns and zero interceptions over his last three games.
  • He's also carried the ball 10 times for 59 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 19.7 yards per game.

Murray's Arizona Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Christian Kirk

64

17.3%

50

632

4

6

11.8%

A.J. Green

56

15.1%

35

552

3

11

21.6%

DeAndre Hopkins

51

13.7%

37

518

8

11

21.6%

Powered By Data Skrive