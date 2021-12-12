Kyler Murray will have several player prop bet markets available when he hits the field on Monday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. NFC West opponents take the field in Week 14 when Murray and the Arizona Cardinals (10-2) meet the Los Angeles Rams (8-4) at State Farm Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Kyler Murray Prop Bet Odds

Kyler Murray Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Murray has collected 2,399 passing yards (199.9 per game) while going 197-for-271 (72.7% completion percentage) and throwing 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

He's also rushed 59 times for 206 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 17.2 yards per game.

The Cardinals, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 49.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 50.1% of the time.

Murray accounts for 33.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 43 of his 271 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Murray's matchup with the Rams.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 1 1+ Pass TDs 7 2+ Pass TDs 6 1+ Rush TDs 7

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Murray's 203.2 passing yards per game in five matchups against the Rams are 61.3 less than yards than his over/under in Monday's game.

Murray recorded multiple touchdown passes three times against the Rams.

This week Murray will face the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense (257.1 yards allowed per game).

The Rams' defense is second in the NFL, conceding 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Murray put together a 123-yard performance against the Bears last week, completing 73.3% of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns.

He tacked on 10 carries for 59 yards, averaging 5.9 yards per carry while scoring two rushing touchdowns.

Murray has racked up 123 passing yards (41.0 per game) and has a 73.3% completion percentage this year (11-of-15) while throwing two touchdowns and zero interceptions over his last three games.

He's also carried the ball 10 times for 59 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 19.7 yards per game.

Murray's Arizona Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Christian Kirk 64 17.3% 50 632 4 6 11.8% A.J. Green 56 15.1% 35 552 3 11 21.6% DeAndre Hopkins 51 13.7% 37 518 8 11 21.6%

Powered By Data Skrive