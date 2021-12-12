Publish date:
Kyler Murray Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Arizona vs. Los Angeles
Kyler Murray Prop Bet Odds
Kyler Murray Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Murray has collected 2,399 passing yards (199.9 per game) while going 197-for-271 (72.7% completion percentage) and throwing 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
- He's also rushed 59 times for 206 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 17.2 yards per game.
- The Cardinals, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 49.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 50.1% of the time.
- Murray accounts for 33.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 43 of his 271 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
1
1+ Pass TDs
7
2+ Pass TDs
6
1+ Rush TDs
7
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Murray's 203.2 passing yards per game in five matchups against the Rams are 61.3 less than yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
- Murray recorded multiple touchdown passes three times against the Rams.
- This week Murray will face the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense (257.1 yards allowed per game).
- The Rams' defense is second in the NFL, conceding 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Murray put together a 123-yard performance against the Bears last week, completing 73.3% of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns.
- He tacked on 10 carries for 59 yards, averaging 5.9 yards per carry while scoring two rushing touchdowns.
- Murray has racked up 123 passing yards (41.0 per game) and has a 73.3% completion percentage this year (11-of-15) while throwing two touchdowns and zero interceptions over his last three games.
- He's also carried the ball 10 times for 59 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 19.7 yards per game.
Murray's Arizona Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Christian Kirk
64
17.3%
50
632
4
6
11.8%
A.J. Green
56
15.1%
35
552
3
11
21.6%
DeAndre Hopkins
51
13.7%
37
518
8
11
21.6%
