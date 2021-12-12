Before Lamar Jackson hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. AFC North rivals meet in Week 14 when Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (8-4) square off against the Cleveland Browns (6-6) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Odds

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jackson has passed for 2,865 yards while completing 64% of his throws (242-of-378), with 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions (238.8 yards per game).

He's also carried the ball 131 times for 762 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 63.5 yards per game.

The Ravens, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.5% of the time while running the football 47.5% of the time.

Jackson has attempted 47 of his 378 passes in the red zone, accounting for 49.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 8 Rushing Yards Prop 4 1+ Pass TDs 11 2+ Pass TDs 2 1+ Rush TDs 11

Matchup vs. Cleveland

Jackson's 181 passing yards per game in seven matchups against the Browns are 46.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Jackson threw a touchdown pass five times and multiple TDS three times over three of those matchups against the Browns.

This week Jackson will face the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense (227.3 yards allowed per game).

With 22 passing TDs allowed this season, the Browns defense is ranked 26th in the league.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Steelers, Jackson went 23-for-37 (62.2 percent) for 253 yards, while tossing one touchdown and one interception.

He also ran the ball eight times for 55 yards, averaging 6.9 yards per attempt on the ground.

Jackson has 418 passing yards (139.3 ypg), completing 62.3% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes and five interceptions over his last three games.

He's also rushed 25 times for 123 yards, averaging 41.0 yards per game.

Jackson's Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marquise Brown 99 23.3% 65 825 6 9 18.4% Mark Andrews 98 23.1% 64 811 5 13 26.5% Sammy Watkins 46 10.8% 27 394 1 4 8.2%

