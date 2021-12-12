Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Lamar Jackson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Baltimore vs. Cleveland

Author:

Before Lamar Jackson hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. AFC North rivals meet in Week 14 when Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (8-4) square off against the Cleveland Browns (6-6) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jackson has passed for 2,865 yards while completing 64% of his throws (242-of-378), with 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions (238.8 yards per game).
  • He's also carried the ball 131 times for 762 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 63.5 yards per game.
  • The Ravens, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.5% of the time while running the football 47.5% of the time.
  • Jackson has attempted 47 of his 378 passes in the red zone, accounting for 49.0% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jackson's matchup with the Browns.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

8

Rushing Yards Prop

4

1+ Pass TDs

11

2+ Pass TDs

2

1+ Rush TDs

11

Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • Jackson's 181 passing yards per game in seven matchups against the Browns are 46.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Jackson threw a touchdown pass five times and multiple TDS three times over three of those matchups against the Browns.
  • This week Jackson will face the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense (227.3 yards allowed per game).
  • With 22 passing TDs allowed this season, the Browns defense is ranked 26th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Steelers, Jackson went 23-for-37 (62.2 percent) for 253 yards, while tossing one touchdown and one interception.
  • He also ran the ball eight times for 55 yards, averaging 6.9 yards per attempt on the ground.
  • Jackson has 418 passing yards (139.3 ypg), completing 62.3% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes and five interceptions over his last three games.
  • He's also rushed 25 times for 123 yards, averaging 41.0 yards per game.

Jackson's Baltimore Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marquise Brown

99

23.3%

65

825

6

9

18.4%

Mark Andrews

98

23.1%

64

811

5

13

26.5%

Sammy Watkins

46

10.8%

27

394

1

4

8.2%

Powered By Data Skrive