Before placing any wagers on Laviska Shenault Jr.'s player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Shenault and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10) are set for an AFC South matchup in Week 14 with the Tennessee Titans (8-4) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Laviska Shenault Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Laviska Shenault Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Shenault has caught 48 passes (76 targets) for 471 yards (39.3 per game) this season.

Shenault has been the target of 17.8% (76 total) of his team's 428 passing attempts this season.

Shenault has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 17.1% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.

The Jaguars, who rank 31st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.5% of the time while running the ball 39.5% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 0 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Tennessee

Against the Titans, Shenault has averaged 47.3 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups, 2.8 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Shenault, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

This week Shenault will face the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense (274.0 yards allowed per game).

The Titans' defense is 18th in the NFL, giving up 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Rams, Shenault was targeted five times and recorded three catches for 30 yards.

Over his last three outings, Shenault has caught 13 passes for 113 yards. He was targeted 19 times, and averaged 37.7 yards per game.

Shenault's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Laviska Shenault Jr. 76 17.8% 48 471 0 6 17.1% Marvin Jones Jr. 82 19.2% 48 540 3 9 25.7% Dan Arnold 52 - 35 408 0 4 - Jamal Agnew 39 9.1% 24 229 1 3 8.6%

