Laviska Shenault Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Jacksonville vs. Tennessee
Laviska Shenault Jr. Prop Bet Odds
Laviska Shenault Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Shenault has caught 48 passes (76 targets) for 471 yards (39.3 per game) this season.
- Shenault has been the target of 17.8% (76 total) of his team's 428 passing attempts this season.
- Shenault has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 17.1% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.
- The Jaguars, who rank 31st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.5% of the time while running the ball 39.5% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
0
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- Against the Titans, Shenault has averaged 47.3 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups, 2.8 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Shenault, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- This week Shenault will face the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense (274.0 yards allowed per game).
- The Titans' defense is 18th in the NFL, giving up 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Rams, Shenault was targeted five times and recorded three catches for 30 yards.
- Over his last three outings, Shenault has caught 13 passes for 113 yards. He was targeted 19 times, and averaged 37.7 yards per game.
Shenault's Jacksonville Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Laviska Shenault Jr.
76
17.8%
48
471
0
6
17.1%
Marvin Jones Jr.
82
19.2%
48
540
3
9
25.7%
Dan Arnold
52
-
35
408
0
4
-
Jamal Agnew
39
9.1%
24
229
1
3
8.6%
