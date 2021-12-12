Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Laviska Shenault Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Jacksonville vs. Tennessee

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Laviska Shenault Jr.'s player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Shenault and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10) are set for an AFC South matchup in Week 14 with the Tennessee Titans (8-4) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Laviska Shenault Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Shenault has caught 48 passes (76 targets) for 471 yards (39.3 per game) this season.
  • Shenault has been the target of 17.8% (76 total) of his team's 428 passing attempts this season.
  • Shenault has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 17.1% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jaguars, who rank 31st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.5% of the time while running the ball 39.5% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

0

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • Against the Titans, Shenault has averaged 47.3 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups, 2.8 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Shenault, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • This week Shenault will face the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense (274.0 yards allowed per game).
  • The Titans' defense is 18th in the NFL, giving up 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Rams, Shenault was targeted five times and recorded three catches for 30 yards.
  • Over his last three outings, Shenault has caught 13 passes for 113 yards. He was targeted 19 times, and averaged 37.7 yards per game.

Shenault's Jacksonville Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Laviska Shenault Jr.

76

17.8%

48

471

0

6

17.1%

Marvin Jones Jr.

82

19.2%

48

540

3

9

25.7%

Dan Arnold

52

-

35

408

0

4

-

Jamal Agnew

39

9.1%

24

229

1

3

8.6%

