Leonard Fournette will have several player props available when he hits the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 14 matchup sees Fournette's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3) take on the Buffalo Bills (7-5) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Odds

Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Fournette has carried the ball 152 times for a team-high 665 yards (55.4 per game), with seven touchdowns.

And he has tacked on 58 catches for 402 yards (33.5 per game) and two receiving TDs.

He has handled 152, or 57.8%, of his team's 263 rushing attempts this season.

The Buccaneers have run 66.3% passing plays and 33.7% rushing plays this season. They rank first in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 6 Receiving Yards Prop 9 1+ Rush TDs 4 2+ Rush TDs 2 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Buffalo

Against the Bills, Fournette has averaged 76 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups, 20.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Fournette has had a rushing touchdown in one matchup against the Bills, and had multiple TDs in that game.

The Bills have the NFL's 12th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 107.1 yards per game.

The Buccaneers are up against the NFL's 20th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (12 this season).

Recent Performances

Against the Falcons last week, Fournette rushed 13 times for 44 yards.

Fournette added seven catches for 48 yards and scored one receiving touchdown.

Over his last three outings, Fournette has racked up 40 carries for 179 yards (59.7 per game) and three touchdowns.

And he has caught 20 passes for 118 yards (39.3 per game) with two TDs.

Fournette's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Leonard Fournette 152 57.8% 665 7 38 63.3% 4.4 Ronald Jones II 60 22.8% 266 3 11 18.3% 4.4 Giovani Bernard 8 3.0% 58 0 0 0.0% 7.3 Tom Brady 19 7.2% 52 1 7 11.7% 2.7

