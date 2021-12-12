Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Leonard Fournette Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Tampa Bay vs. Buffalo

Leonard Fournette will have several player props available when he hits the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 14 matchup sees Fournette's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3) take on the Buffalo Bills (7-5) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Fournette has carried the ball 152 times for a team-high 665 yards (55.4 per game), with seven touchdowns.
  • And he has tacked on 58 catches for 402 yards (33.5 per game) and two receiving TDs.
  • He has handled 152, or 57.8%, of his team's 263 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Buccaneers have run 66.3% passing plays and 33.7% rushing plays this season. They rank first in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

6

Receiving Yards Prop

9

1+ Rush TDs

4

2+ Rush TDs

2

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • Against the Bills, Fournette has averaged 76 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups, 20.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Fournette has had a rushing touchdown in one matchup against the Bills, and had multiple TDs in that game.
  • The Bills have the NFL's 12th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 107.1 yards per game.
  • The Buccaneers are up against the NFL's 20th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (12 this season).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Falcons last week, Fournette rushed 13 times for 44 yards.
  • Fournette added seven catches for 48 yards and scored one receiving touchdown.
  • Over his last three outings, Fournette has racked up 40 carries for 179 yards (59.7 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • And he has caught 20 passes for 118 yards (39.3 per game) with two TDs.

Fournette's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Leonard Fournette

152

57.8%

665

7

38

63.3%

4.4

Ronald Jones II

60

22.8%

266

3

11

18.3%

4.4

Giovani Bernard

8

3.0%

58

0

0

0.0%

7.3

Tom Brady

19

7.2%

52

1

7

11.7%

2.7

