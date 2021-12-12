Publish date:
Leonard Fournette Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Tampa Bay vs. Buffalo
Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Odds
Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Fournette has carried the ball 152 times for a team-high 665 yards (55.4 per game), with seven touchdowns.
- And he has tacked on 58 catches for 402 yards (33.5 per game) and two receiving TDs.
- He has handled 152, or 57.8%, of his team's 263 rushing attempts this season.
- The Buccaneers have run 66.3% passing plays and 33.7% rushing plays this season. They rank first in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
6
Receiving Yards Prop
9
1+ Rush TDs
4
2+ Rush TDs
2
1+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- Against the Bills, Fournette has averaged 76 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups, 20.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Fournette has had a rushing touchdown in one matchup against the Bills, and had multiple TDs in that game.
- The Bills have the NFL's 12th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 107.1 yards per game.
- The Buccaneers are up against the NFL's 20th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (12 this season).
Recent Performances
- Against the Falcons last week, Fournette rushed 13 times for 44 yards.
- Fournette added seven catches for 48 yards and scored one receiving touchdown.
- Over his last three outings, Fournette has racked up 40 carries for 179 yards (59.7 per game) and three touchdowns.
- And he has caught 20 passes for 118 yards (39.3 per game) with two TDs.
Fournette's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Leonard Fournette
152
57.8%
665
7
38
63.3%
4.4
Ronald Jones II
60
22.8%
266
3
11
18.3%
4.4
Giovani Bernard
8
3.0%
58
0
0
0.0%
7.3
Tom Brady
19
7.2%
52
1
7
11.7%
2.7
