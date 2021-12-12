The Los Angeles Chargers (7-5) will battle the New York Giants (4-8) in Week 14 of the NFL season.

Odds for Chargers vs. Giants

Over/under insights

Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to put up more than 43 points in seven of 12 games this season.

In 33.3% of New York's games this season (4/12), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 43.

The two teams combine to average 43.8 points per game, 0.8 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 49.1 points per game, 6.1 more than this contest's over/under.

The Chargers and their opponents have scored an average of 50.3 points per game in 2021, 7.3 more than Sunday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Giants have averaged a total of 46.0 points, 3.0 more than the set total in this contest.

Chargers stats and trends

In Los Angeles' 12 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the total in five out of 12 opportunities (41.7%).

This year, the Chargers average 3.4 more points per game (26.2) than the Giants surrender (22.8).

When Los Angeles scores more than 22.8 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Chargers collect only 16.8 more yards per game (382.1) than the Giants allow per matchup (365.3).

When Los Angeles amasses more than 365.3 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Chargers have turned the ball over 15 times this season, four fewer than the Giants have forced (19).

Giants stats and trends

New York is 6-6-0 against the spread this year.

This year, the Giants have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 9.5 points or more.

New York's games this season have hit the over in 25% of its opportunities (three times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Giants score 8.7 fewer points per game (17.6) than the Chargers allow (26.3).

New York is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it scores more than 26.3 points.

The Giants average 38.9 fewer yards per game (311.8) than the Chargers give up per outing (350.7).

When New York piles up over 350.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

This season the Giants have 15 turnovers, one fewer than the Chargers have takeaways (16).

Home and road insights

Los Angeles has covered the spread twice at home, and is 3-3 overall there, this season.

In three of six home games this year, Los Angeles has hit the over.

This season, Chargers home games average 50.9 points, 7.9 more than this outing's over/under (43).

Away from home, New York is 1-5 overall and 3-3 against the spread.

In six road games this year, New York has hit the over three times.

Giants away games this season average 46.5 total points, 3.5 more than this matchup's over/under (43).

