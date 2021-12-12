Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Los Angeles Chargers vs. New York Giants NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Los Angeles Chargers (7-5) will battle the New York Giants (4-8) in Week 14 of the NFL season.

Odds for Chargers vs. Giants

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to put up more than 43 points in seven of 12 games this season.
  • In 33.3% of New York's games this season (4/12), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 43.
  • The two teams combine to average 43.8 points per game, 0.8 more than the total in this contest.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 49.1 points per game, 6.1 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The Chargers and their opponents have scored an average of 50.3 points per game in 2021, 7.3 more than Sunday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Giants have averaged a total of 46.0 points, 3.0 more than the set total in this contest.
  • In Los Angeles' 12 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the total in five out of 12 opportunities (41.7%).
  • This year, the Chargers average 3.4 more points per game (26.2) than the Giants surrender (22.8).
  • When Los Angeles scores more than 22.8 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
  • The Chargers collect only 16.8 more yards per game (382.1) than the Giants allow per matchup (365.3).
  • When Los Angeles amasses more than 365.3 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • The Chargers have turned the ball over 15 times this season, four fewer than the Giants have forced (19).
  • New York is 6-6-0 against the spread this year.
  • This year, the Giants have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 9.5 points or more.
  • New York's games this season have hit the over in 25% of its opportunities (three times in 12 games with a set point total).
  • The Giants score 8.7 fewer points per game (17.6) than the Chargers allow (26.3).
  • New York is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it scores more than 26.3 points.
  • The Giants average 38.9 fewer yards per game (311.8) than the Chargers give up per outing (350.7).
  • When New York piles up over 350.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • This season the Giants have 15 turnovers, one fewer than the Chargers have takeaways (16).

Home and road insights

  • Los Angeles has covered the spread twice at home, and is 3-3 overall there, this season.
  • In three of six home games this year, Los Angeles has hit the over.
  • This season, Chargers home games average 50.9 points, 7.9 more than this outing's over/under (43).
  • Away from home, New York is 1-5 overall and 3-3 against the spread.
  • In six road games this year, New York has hit the over three times.
  • Giants away games this season average 46.5 total points, 3.5 more than this matchup's over/under (43).

