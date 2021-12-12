Mark Andrews will have several player props available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC North opponents square off in Week 14 when Andrews and the Baltimore Ravens (8-4) meet the Cleveland Browns (6-6) at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Mark Andrews Prop Bet Odds

Mark Andrews Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Andrews' 64 receptions have led to 811 yards (67.6 per game) and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 98 times.

Andrews has been the target of 23.1% (98 total) of his team's 425 passing attempts this season.

Andrews (13 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 26.5% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts.

The Ravens have run 52.5% passing plays and 47.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 8 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Cleveland

Andrews' 56.4 receiving yards per game in his seven matchups against the Browns are 0.1 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Andrews, in seven matchups, had a touchdown catch four times. And he had multiple TDs in two of those four games.

The 227.3 yards per game the Browns are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Browns defense is ranked 26th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Steelers, Andrews was targeted nine times, picking up 50 yards on four receptions.

Over his last three outings, Andrews has 16 receptions (29 targets) for 188 yards and one touchdown, averaging 62.7 yards per game.

Andrews' Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mark Andrews 98 23.1% 64 811 5 13 26.5% Marquise Brown 99 23.3% 65 825 6 9 18.4% Sammy Watkins 46 10.8% 27 394 1 4 8.2% Rashod Bateman 39 9.2% 25 301 0 2 4.1%

