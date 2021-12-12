Publish date:
Mark Andrews Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Baltimore vs. Cleveland
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Mark Andrews Prop Bet Odds
Mark Andrews Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Andrews' 64 receptions have led to 811 yards (67.6 per game) and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 98 times.
- Andrews has been the target of 23.1% (98 total) of his team's 425 passing attempts this season.
- Andrews (13 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 26.5% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts.
- The Ravens have run 52.5% passing plays and 47.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Andrews' matchup with the Browns.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
8
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- Andrews' 56.4 receiving yards per game in his seven matchups against the Browns are 0.1 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Andrews, in seven matchups, had a touchdown catch four times. And he had multiple TDs in two of those four games.
- The 227.3 yards per game the Browns are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Browns defense is ranked 26th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Steelers, Andrews was targeted nine times, picking up 50 yards on four receptions.
- Over his last three outings, Andrews has 16 receptions (29 targets) for 188 yards and one touchdown, averaging 62.7 yards per game.
Andrews' Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mark Andrews
98
23.1%
64
811
5
13
26.5%
Marquise Brown
99
23.3%
65
825
6
9
18.4%
Sammy Watkins
46
10.8%
27
394
1
4
8.2%
Rashod Bateman
39
9.2%
25
301
0
2
4.1%
Powered By Data Skrive