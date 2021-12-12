Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Mark Andrews Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Baltimore vs. Cleveland

Author:

Mark Andrews will have several player props available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC North opponents square off in Week 14 when Andrews and the Baltimore Ravens (8-4) meet the Cleveland Browns (6-6) at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Mark Andrews Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Andrews' 64 receptions have led to 811 yards (67.6 per game) and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 98 times.
  • Andrews has been the target of 23.1% (98 total) of his team's 425 passing attempts this season.
  • Andrews (13 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 26.5% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Ravens have run 52.5% passing plays and 47.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Andrews' matchup with the Browns.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

8

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • Andrews' 56.4 receiving yards per game in his seven matchups against the Browns are 0.1 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Andrews, in seven matchups, had a touchdown catch four times. And he had multiple TDs in two of those four games.
  • The 227.3 yards per game the Browns are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Browns defense is ranked 26th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Steelers, Andrews was targeted nine times, picking up 50 yards on four receptions.
  • Over his last three outings, Andrews has 16 receptions (29 targets) for 188 yards and one touchdown, averaging 62.7 yards per game.

Andrews' Baltimore Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mark Andrews

98

23.1%

64

811

5

13

26.5%

Marquise Brown

99

23.3%

65

825

6

9

18.4%

Sammy Watkins

46

10.8%

27

394

1

4

8.2%

Rashod Bateman

39

9.2%

25

301

0

2

4.1%

