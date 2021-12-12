There will be player props available for Marquez Valdes-Scantling before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. NFC North foes meet in Week 14 when Valdes-Scantling and the Green Bay Packers (9-3) hit the field against the Chicago Bears (4-8) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling Prop Bet Odds

Marquez Valdes-Scantling Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Valdes-Scantling has 309 receiving yards on 17 receptions (39 targets), with two touchdowns, averaging 25.8 yards per game.

Valdes-Scantling has been the target of 9.4% (39 total) of his team's 414 passing attempts this season.

With four targets in the red zone this season, Valdes-Scantling has been on the receiving end of 5.7% of his team's 70 red zone pass attempts.

The Packers have run 56.9% passing plays and 43.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Chicago

Valdes-Scantling has averaged 21.6 receiving yards per game in his seven career matchups against the Bears, 19.9 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In seven matchups, Valdes-Scantling has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Bears.

The Bears have the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 228.3 yards per game through the air.

The Bears' defense is 18th in the league, allowing 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In his Week 12 outing against the Rams, Valdes-Scantling was targeted nine times, totaling 50 yards on four receptions.

Valdes-Scantling has added nine receptions for 214 yards and one touchdown over his last three outings. He's been targeted 21 times, producing 71.3 yards per game.

Valdes-Scantling's Green Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marquez Valdes-Scantling 39 9.4% 17 309 2 4 5.7% Davante Adams 115 27.8% 80 1083 5 15 21.4% Randall Cobb 39 9.4% 28 375 5 12 17.1% Aaron Jones 48 11.6% 37 298 4 11 15.7%

