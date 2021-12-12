Publish date:
Marquez Valdes-Scantling Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Green Bay vs. Chicago
Marquez Valdes-Scantling Prop Bet Odds
Marquez Valdes-Scantling Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Valdes-Scantling has 309 receiving yards on 17 receptions (39 targets), with two touchdowns, averaging 25.8 yards per game.
- Valdes-Scantling has been the target of 9.4% (39 total) of his team's 414 passing attempts this season.
- With four targets in the red zone this season, Valdes-Scantling has been on the receiving end of 5.7% of his team's 70 red zone pass attempts.
- The Packers have run 56.9% passing plays and 43.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Chicago
- Valdes-Scantling has averaged 21.6 receiving yards per game in his seven career matchups against the Bears, 19.9 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In seven matchups, Valdes-Scantling has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Bears.
- The Bears have the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 228.3 yards per game through the air.
- The Bears' defense is 18th in the league, allowing 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 12 outing against the Rams, Valdes-Scantling was targeted nine times, totaling 50 yards on four receptions.
- Valdes-Scantling has added nine receptions for 214 yards and one touchdown over his last three outings. He's been targeted 21 times, producing 71.3 yards per game.
Valdes-Scantling's Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
39
9.4%
17
309
2
4
5.7%
Davante Adams
115
27.8%
80
1083
5
15
21.4%
Randall Cobb
39
9.4%
28
375
5
12
17.1%
Aaron Jones
48
11.6%
37
298
4
11
15.7%
