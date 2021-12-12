Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Marquez Valdes-Scantling Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Green Bay vs. Chicago

Author:

There will be player props available for Marquez Valdes-Scantling before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. NFC North foes meet in Week 14 when Valdes-Scantling and the Green Bay Packers (9-3) hit the field against the Chicago Bears (4-8) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Valdes-Scantling has 309 receiving yards on 17 receptions (39 targets), with two touchdowns, averaging 25.8 yards per game.
  • Valdes-Scantling has been the target of 9.4% (39 total) of his team's 414 passing attempts this season.
  • With four targets in the red zone this season, Valdes-Scantling has been on the receiving end of 5.7% of his team's 70 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Packers have run 56.9% passing plays and 43.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Valdes-Scantling's matchup with the Bears.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Chicago

  • Valdes-Scantling has averaged 21.6 receiving yards per game in his seven career matchups against the Bears, 19.9 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In seven matchups, Valdes-Scantling has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Bears.
  • The Bears have the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 228.3 yards per game through the air.
  • The Bears' defense is 18th in the league, allowing 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 12 outing against the Rams, Valdes-Scantling was targeted nine times, totaling 50 yards on four receptions.
  • Valdes-Scantling has added nine receptions for 214 yards and one touchdown over his last three outings. He's been targeted 21 times, producing 71.3 yards per game.

Valdes-Scantling's Green Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

39

9.4%

17

309

2

4

5.7%

Davante Adams

115

27.8%

80

1083

5

15

21.4%

Randall Cobb

39

9.4%

28

375

5

12

17.1%

Aaron Jones

48

11.6%

37

298

4

11

15.7%

