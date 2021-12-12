Publish date:
Marquise Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Baltimore vs. Cleveland
Marquise Brown Prop Bet Odds
Marquise Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Brown's team-high 825 receiving yards (68.8 per game) have come on 65 receptions (99 targets) including six touchdowns.
- Brown has been the target of 23.3% (99 total) of his team's 425 passing attempts this season.
- Brown (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 18.4% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts.
- The Ravens have run 52.5% passing plays and 47.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
5
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- Brown's 46 receiving yards per game in his five matchups against the Browns are 7.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In five matchups, Brown has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Browns.
- The Browns are conceding 227.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Browns defense is ranked 26th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Steelers, Brown was targeted seven times and racked up five catches for 55 yards.
- Brown's 13 receptions have gotten him 106 yards (35.3 per game) over his last three outings. He was targeted 17 times.
Brown's Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marquise Brown
99
23.3%
65
825
6
9
18.4%
Mark Andrews
98
23.1%
64
811
5
13
26.5%
Sammy Watkins
46
10.8%
27
394
1
4
8.2%
Rashod Bateman
39
9.2%
25
301
0
2
4.1%
