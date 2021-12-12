Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Marquise Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Baltimore vs. Cleveland

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Marquise Brown for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC North foes take the field in Week 14 when Brown and the Baltimore Ravens (8-4) meet the Cleveland Browns (6-6) at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Marquise Brown Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Brown's team-high 825 receiving yards (68.8 per game) have come on 65 receptions (99 targets) including six touchdowns.
  • Brown has been the target of 23.3% (99 total) of his team's 425 passing attempts this season.
  • Brown (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 18.4% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Ravens have run 52.5% passing plays and 47.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

5

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • Brown's 46 receiving yards per game in his five matchups against the Browns are 7.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In five matchups, Brown has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Browns.
  • The Browns are conceding 227.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Browns defense is ranked 26th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Steelers, Brown was targeted seven times and racked up five catches for 55 yards.
  • Brown's 13 receptions have gotten him 106 yards (35.3 per game) over his last three outings. He was targeted 17 times.

Brown's Baltimore Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marquise Brown

99

23.3%

65

825

6

9

18.4%

Mark Andrews

98

23.1%

64

811

5

13

26.5%

Sammy Watkins

46

10.8%

27

394

1

4

8.2%

Rashod Bateman

39

9.2%

25

301

0

2

4.1%

