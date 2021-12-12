In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Marquise Brown for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC North foes take the field in Week 14 when Brown and the Baltimore Ravens (8-4) meet the Cleveland Browns (6-6) at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Marquise Brown Prop Bet Odds

Marquise Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brown's team-high 825 receiving yards (68.8 per game) have come on 65 receptions (99 targets) including six touchdowns.

Brown has been the target of 23.3% (99 total) of his team's 425 passing attempts this season.

Brown (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 18.4% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts.

The Ravens have run 52.5% passing plays and 47.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 5 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Cleveland

Brown's 46 receiving yards per game in his five matchups against the Browns are 7.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In five matchups, Brown has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Browns.

The Browns are conceding 227.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Browns defense is ranked 26th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Steelers, Brown was targeted seven times and racked up five catches for 55 yards.

Brown's 13 receptions have gotten him 106 yards (35.3 per game) over his last three outings. He was targeted 17 times.

Brown's Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marquise Brown 99 23.3% 65 825 6 9 18.4% Mark Andrews 98 23.1% 64 811 5 13 26.5% Sammy Watkins 46 10.8% 27 394 1 4 8.2% Rashod Bateman 39 9.2% 25 301 0 2 4.1%

