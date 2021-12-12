Before placing any wagers on Marvin Jones Jr.'s player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC South rivals meet in Week 14 when Jones and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10) take on the Tennessee Titans (8-4) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones has been targeted 82 times and has 48 catches, leading the Jaguars with 540 yards (45.0 ypg) while also scoring three touchdowns this season.

So far this season, 19.2% of the 428 passes thrown by his team have gone Jones' way.

With nine targets in the red zone this season, Jones has been on the receiving end of 25.7% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.

The Jaguars have thrown the ball in 60.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 31st in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jones' matchup with the Titans.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Tennessee

Against the Titans, Jones has averaged 85 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups, 47.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In three matchups, Jones has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Titans.

Note: Jones' stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.

The 274.0 yards per game the Titans are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.

The Titans' defense is 18th in the league, allowing 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Jones put together an 11-yard performance against the Rams last week on two catches while being targeted three times.

Jones has caught 10 passes (16 targets) for 106 yards (35.3 per game) during his last three games.

Jones' Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marvin Jones Jr. 82 19.2% 48 540 3 9 25.7% Laviska Shenault Jr. 76 17.8% 48 471 0 6 17.1% Dan Arnold 52 - 35 408 0 4 - Jamal Agnew 39 9.1% 24 229 1 3 8.6%

Powered By Data Skrive