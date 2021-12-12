Publish date:
Matt Ryan Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Atlanta vs. Carolina
Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds
Matt Ryan Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Ryan has thrown for 2,914 yards (242.8 ypg) on 286-of-420 passing with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season.
- He's also carried the ball 24 times for 45 yards and one touchdown, averaging 3.8 yards per game.
- The Falcons, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.4% of the time.
- Ryan has thrown 53 passes in the red zone this season, 58.9% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
6
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
8
2+ Pass TDs
6
1+ Rush TDs
8
Matchup vs. Carolina
- Ryan averages 290.7 passing yards per game in 11 matchups against the Panthers, 59.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Ryan threw one touchdown pass nine times and multiple TDs six times against the Panthers.
- Note: Ryan's stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.
- The Panthers have the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 198.3 yards per game through the air.
- The Panthers have allowed 17 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are sixth in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, Ryan completed 73.2% of his pass attempts for 297 yards.
- In his last three games, Ryan has thrown for 640 yards (213.3 per game) while completing 69.4% of his passes (68-of-98), with one touchdown and three interceptions.
Ryan's Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kyle Pitts
82
18.9%
49
709
1
9
17.0%
Cordarrelle Patterson
57
13.2%
44
518
5
10
18.9%
Russell Gage
53
12.2%
38
400
2
6
11.3%
