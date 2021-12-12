Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Matt Ryan, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. NFC South foes meet in Week 14 when Ryan's Atlanta Falcons (5-7) play the Carolina Panthers (5-7) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Ryan has thrown for 2,914 yards (242.8 ypg) on 286-of-420 passing with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season.

He's also carried the ball 24 times for 45 yards and one touchdown, averaging 3.8 yards per game.

The Falcons, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.4% of the time.

Ryan has thrown 53 passes in the red zone this season, 58.9% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 6 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 8 2+ Pass TDs 6 1+ Rush TDs 8

Matchup vs. Carolina

Ryan averages 290.7 passing yards per game in 11 matchups against the Panthers, 59.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Ryan threw one touchdown pass nine times and multiple TDs six times against the Panthers.

Note: Ryan's stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.

The Panthers have the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 198.3 yards per game through the air.

The Panthers have allowed 17 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are sixth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, Ryan completed 73.2% of his pass attempts for 297 yards.

In his last three games, Ryan has thrown for 640 yards (213.3 per game) while completing 69.4% of his passes (68-of-98), with one touchdown and three interceptions.

Ryan's Atlanta Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kyle Pitts 82 18.9% 49 709 1 9 17.0% Cordarrelle Patterson 57 13.2% 44 518 5 10 18.9% Russell Gage 53 12.2% 38 400 2 6 11.3%

