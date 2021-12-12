Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Matt Ryan Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Atlanta vs. Carolina

Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Matt Ryan, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. NFC South foes meet in Week 14 when Ryan's Atlanta Falcons (5-7) play the Carolina Panthers (5-7) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Ryan has thrown for 2,914 yards (242.8 ypg) on 286-of-420 passing with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season.
  • He's also carried the ball 24 times for 45 yards and one touchdown, averaging 3.8 yards per game.
  • The Falcons, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.4% of the time.
  • Ryan has thrown 53 passes in the red zone this season, 58.9% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

6

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

8

2+ Pass TDs

6

1+ Rush TDs

8

Matchup vs. Carolina

  • Ryan averages 290.7 passing yards per game in 11 matchups against the Panthers, 59.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Ryan threw one touchdown pass nine times and multiple TDs six times against the Panthers.
  • Note: Ryan's stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.
  • The Panthers have the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 198.3 yards per game through the air.
  • The Panthers have allowed 17 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are sixth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, Ryan completed 73.2% of his pass attempts for 297 yards.
  • In his last three games, Ryan has thrown for 640 yards (213.3 per game) while completing 69.4% of his passes (68-of-98), with one touchdown and three interceptions.

Ryan's Atlanta Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kyle Pitts

82

18.9%

49

709

1

9

17.0%

Cordarrelle Patterson

57

13.2%

44

518

5

10

18.9%

Russell Gage

53

12.2%

38

400

2

6

11.3%

