Ahead of Monday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Matthew Stafford and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN. Stafford's Los Angeles Rams (8-4) and the Arizona Cardinals (10-2) meet in a Week 14 matchup between NFC West opponents at State Farm Stadium.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Stafford has thrown for 3,611 yards (300.9 ypg) on 292-of-438 passing with 30 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season.

He has added 39 rushing yards on 25 carries, averaging 3.3 yards per game.

The Rams have run 60.5% passing plays and 39.5% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.

Stafford accounts for 60.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 85 of his 438 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 6 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 12 2+ Pass TDs 9 1+ Rush TDs 12

Matchup vs. Arizona

Stafford's 265.6 passing yards per game in five matchups against the Cardinals are 19.9 less than yards than his over/under in Monday's game.

Stafford threw multiple touchdown passes four times over four of those matchups against the Cardinals.

Note: Stafford's stats vs. Cardinals date back to 2016.

The 220.8 passing yards the Cardinals yield per game makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season.

The Cardinals' defense is fifth in the league, conceding 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Jaguars, Stafford racked up 295 yards while completing 68.4% of his passes, while throwing three touchdowns.

Stafford has 840 passing yards (280.0 ypg), completing 62.4% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and three interceptions over his last three games.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 136 30.6% 100 1366 11 24 27.9% Van Jefferson 70 15.8% 39 621 5 13 15.1% Robert Woods 69 15.5% 45 556 4 16 18.6%

