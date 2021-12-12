Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Los Angeles vs. Arizona

Author:

Ahead of Monday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Matthew Stafford and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN. Stafford's Los Angeles Rams (8-4) and the Arizona Cardinals (10-2) meet in a Week 14 matchup between NFC West opponents at State Farm Stadium.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Stafford has thrown for 3,611 yards (300.9 ypg) on 292-of-438 passing with 30 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season.
  • He has added 39 rushing yards on 25 carries, averaging 3.3 yards per game.
  • The Rams have run 60.5% passing plays and 39.5% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
  • Stafford accounts for 60.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 85 of his 438 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Stafford's matchup with the Cardinals.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

6

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

12

2+ Pass TDs

9

1+ Rush TDs

12

Matchup vs. Arizona

  • Stafford's 265.6 passing yards per game in five matchups against the Cardinals are 19.9 less than yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
  • Stafford threw multiple touchdown passes four times over four of those matchups against the Cardinals.
  • Note: Stafford's stats vs. Cardinals date back to 2016.
  • The 220.8 passing yards the Cardinals yield per game makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Cardinals' defense is fifth in the league, conceding 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Jaguars, Stafford racked up 295 yards while completing 68.4% of his passes, while throwing three touchdowns.
  • Stafford has 840 passing yards (280.0 ypg), completing 62.4% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and three interceptions over his last three games.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Cooper Kupp

136

30.6%

100

1366

11

24

27.9%

Van Jefferson

70

15.8%

39

621

5

13

15.1%

Robert Woods

69

15.5%

45

556

4

16

18.6%

