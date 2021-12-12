Publish date:
Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Los Angeles vs. Arizona
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Stafford has thrown for 3,611 yards (300.9 ypg) on 292-of-438 passing with 30 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season.
- He has added 39 rushing yards on 25 carries, averaging 3.3 yards per game.
- The Rams have run 60.5% passing plays and 39.5% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
- Stafford accounts for 60.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 85 of his 438 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Stafford's matchup with the Cardinals.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
6
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
12
2+ Pass TDs
9
1+ Rush TDs
12
Matchup vs. Arizona
- Stafford's 265.6 passing yards per game in five matchups against the Cardinals are 19.9 less than yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
- Stafford threw multiple touchdown passes four times over four of those matchups against the Cardinals.
- Note: Stafford's stats vs. Cardinals date back to 2016.
- The 220.8 passing yards the Cardinals yield per game makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Cardinals' defense is fifth in the league, conceding 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Jaguars, Stafford racked up 295 yards while completing 68.4% of his passes, while throwing three touchdowns.
- Stafford has 840 passing yards (280.0 ypg), completing 62.4% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and three interceptions over his last three games.
Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cooper Kupp
136
30.6%
100
1366
11
24
27.9%
Van Jefferson
70
15.8%
39
621
5
13
15.1%
Robert Woods
69
15.5%
45
556
4
16
18.6%
Powered By Data Skrive