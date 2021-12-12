Mike Evans will have several player prop bet markets available when he suits up on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Evans' Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3) and the Buffalo Bills (7-5) hit the field in Week 14 at Raymond James Stadium.

Mike Evans Prop Bet Odds

Mike Evans Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Evans has put up a 794-yard season so far (66.2 per game) with 10 touchdowns, reeling in 57 passes on 93 targets.

Evans has been the target of 18.0% (93 total) of his team's 517 passing attempts this season.

Evans (15 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.3% of his team's 98 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers have run 66.3% passing plays and 33.7% rushing plays this season. They rank first in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 7 1+ Receiving TDs 6 2+ Receiving TDs 3

Matchup vs. Buffalo

Evans had 88 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Bills, 29.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (58.5).

Evans caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Bills.

Note: Evans' stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.

The 174.9 yards per game the Bills are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's best pass defense.

At 0.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bills defense is ranked first in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Falcons, Evans was targeted 10 times and recorded seven catches for 99 yards.

Evans has recorded 188 receiving yards (62.7 per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 16 passes on 27 targets over his last three games.

Evans' Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Evans 93 18.0% 57 794 10 15 15.3% Chris Godwin 105 20.3% 82 949 5 22 22.4% Rob Gronkowski 47 9.1% 33 436 6 9 9.2% Antonio Brown 42 8.1% 29 418 4 3 3.1%

Powered By Data Skrive