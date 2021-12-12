Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Mike Evans Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Tampa Bay vs. Buffalo

Author:

Mike Evans will have several player prop bet markets available when he suits up on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Evans' Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3) and the Buffalo Bills (7-5) hit the field in Week 14 at Raymond James Stadium.

Mike Evans Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Evans has put up a 794-yard season so far (66.2 per game) with 10 touchdowns, reeling in 57 passes on 93 targets.
  • Evans has been the target of 18.0% (93 total) of his team's 517 passing attempts this season.
  • Evans (15 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.3% of his team's 98 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Buccaneers have run 66.3% passing plays and 33.7% rushing plays this season. They rank first in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

7

1+ Receiving TDs

6

2+ Receiving TDs

3

Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • Evans had 88 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Bills, 29.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (58.5).
  • Evans caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Bills.
  • Note: Evans' stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.
  • The 174.9 yards per game the Bills are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's best pass defense.
  • At 0.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bills defense is ranked first in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Falcons, Evans was targeted 10 times and recorded seven catches for 99 yards.
  • Evans has recorded 188 receiving yards (62.7 per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 16 passes on 27 targets over his last three games.

Evans' Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mike Evans

93

18.0%

57

794

10

15

15.3%

Chris Godwin

105

20.3%

82

949

5

22

22.4%

Rob Gronkowski

47

9.1%

33

436

6

9

9.2%

Antonio Brown

42

8.1%

29

418

4

3

3.1%

