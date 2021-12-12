Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Mike Williams, who takes to the field at 4:05 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Williams' Los Angeles Chargers (7-5) and the New York Giants (4-8) meet in Week 14 at SoFi Stadium.

Mike Williams Prop Bet Odds

Mike Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Williams has put up 854 yards (on 55 catches) with seven touchdowns. He's been targeted 93 times, and is averaging 71.2 yards per game.

So far this season, 19.6% of the 474 passes thrown by his team have gone Williams' way.

Williams (13 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.0% of his team's 65 red zone pass attempts.

The Chargers have run 63.7% passing plays and 36.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 5 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. New York

Williams had zero receiving yards in one career matchup against the Giants, 66.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (66.5).

Williams did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Giants.

The 255.0 passing yards the Giants yield per game makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Giants have given up 20 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 18th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Bengals, Williams was targeted seven times and recorded five catches for 110 yards (22 yards per catch).

Williams' stat line over his last three outings shows 14 grabs for 246 yards and one touchdown. He averaged 82.0 receiving yards per game and was targeted 21 times.

Williams' Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Williams 93 19.6% 55 854 7 13 20.0% Keenan Allen 124 26.2% 86 929 4 16 24.6% Austin Ekeler 71 15.0% 56 518 7 13 20.0% Jared Cook 59 12.4% 36 400 3 7 10.8%

