Publish date:
Nick Chubb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Cleveland vs. Baltimore
Nick Chubb Prop Bet Odds
Nick Chubb Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Chubb's team-high 867 rushing yards (72.3 per game) have come on 150 carries, with six touchdowns.
- He's also caught 12 passes for 106 yards (8.8 per game) and one touchdown.
- He has handled 150, or 43.4%, of his team's 346 rushing attempts this season.
- The Browns, who rank 20th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 51.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.0% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
6
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Rush TDs
4
2+ Rush TDs
2
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- Over his seven career matchups against them, Chubb has averaged 56.3 rushing yards per game versus the Ravens, 13.2 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Chubb has had a rushing touchdown in two games against the Ravens, and had multiple TDs in both of those games.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Ravens are first in the NFL, giving up 84.3 yards per game.
- This season the Ravens have given up 10 rushing TDs. They are ranked ninth in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 12 matchup against the Ravens, Chubb ran the ball eight times for 16 yards.
- Chubb also racked up 23 yards on two receptions.
- Chubb has 146 rushing yards (48.7 ypg) on 30 carries during his last three games.
- He has tacked on four catches for 37 yards (12.3 per game) and one touchdown.
Chubb's Cleveland Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Nick Chubb
150
43.4%
867
6
27
39.1%
5.8
Kareem Hunt
76
22.0%
381
5
15
21.7%
5.0
D'Ernest Johnson
61
17.6%
320
2
11
15.9%
5.2
Baker Mayfield
27
7.8%
93
1
3
4.3%
3.4
