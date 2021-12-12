Nick Chubb has player prop betting options available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Chubb's Cleveland Browns (6-6) and the Baltimore Ravens (8-4) meet in a Week 14 matchup between AFC North rivals at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Nick Chubb Prop Bet Odds

Nick Chubb Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Chubb's team-high 867 rushing yards (72.3 per game) have come on 150 carries, with six touchdowns.

He's also caught 12 passes for 106 yards (8.8 per game) and one touchdown.

He has handled 150, or 43.4%, of his team's 346 rushing attempts this season.

The Browns, who rank 20th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 51.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.0% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Chubb's matchup with the Ravens.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 6 Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Rush TDs 4 2+ Rush TDs 2 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Baltimore

Over his seven career matchups against them, Chubb has averaged 56.3 rushing yards per game versus the Ravens, 13.2 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Chubb has had a rushing touchdown in two games against the Ravens, and had multiple TDs in both of those games.

In terms of defending against the run, the Ravens are first in the NFL, giving up 84.3 yards per game.

This season the Ravens have given up 10 rushing TDs. They are ranked ninth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In his Week 12 matchup against the Ravens, Chubb ran the ball eight times for 16 yards.

Chubb also racked up 23 yards on two receptions.

Chubb has 146 rushing yards (48.7 ypg) on 30 carries during his last three games.

He has tacked on four catches for 37 yards (12.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Chubb's Cleveland Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Nick Chubb 150 43.4% 867 6 27 39.1% 5.8 Kareem Hunt 76 22.0% 381 5 15 21.7% 5.0 D'Ernest Johnson 61 17.6% 320 2 11 15.9% 5.2 Baker Mayfield 27 7.8% 93 1 3 4.3% 3.4

Powered By Data Skrive