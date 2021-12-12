Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Nick Chubb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Cleveland vs. Baltimore

Author:

Nick Chubb has player prop betting options available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Chubb's Cleveland Browns (6-6) and the Baltimore Ravens (8-4) meet in a Week 14 matchup between AFC North rivals at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Nick Chubb Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Chubb's team-high 867 rushing yards (72.3 per game) have come on 150 carries, with six touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 12 passes for 106 yards (8.8 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has handled 150, or 43.4%, of his team's 346 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Browns, who rank 20th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 51.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.0% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Chubb's matchup with the Ravens.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

6

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Rush TDs

4

2+ Rush TDs

2

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • Over his seven career matchups against them, Chubb has averaged 56.3 rushing yards per game versus the Ravens, 13.2 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Chubb has had a rushing touchdown in two games against the Ravens, and had multiple TDs in both of those games.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Ravens are first in the NFL, giving up 84.3 yards per game.
  • This season the Ravens have given up 10 rushing TDs. They are ranked ninth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 12 matchup against the Ravens, Chubb ran the ball eight times for 16 yards.
  • Chubb also racked up 23 yards on two receptions.
  • Chubb has 146 rushing yards (48.7 ypg) on 30 carries during his last three games.
  • He has tacked on four catches for 37 yards (12.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Chubb's Cleveland Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Nick Chubb

150

43.4%

867

6

27

39.1%

5.8

Kareem Hunt

76

22.0%

381

5

15

21.7%

5.0

D'Ernest Johnson

61

17.6%

320

2

11

15.9%

5.2

Baker Mayfield

27

7.8%

93

1

3

4.3%

3.4

Powered By Data Skrive