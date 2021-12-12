Publish date:
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Tennessee vs. Jacksonville
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Prop Bet Odds
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Westbrook-Ikhine's stat line this year shows 25 catches for 297 yards and three touchdowns. He puts up 24.8 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 37 times.
- Westbrook-Ikhine has been the target of 37 of his team's 392 passing attempts this season, or 9.4% of the target share.
- With seven targets in the red zone this season, Westbrook-Ikhine has been on the receiving end of 12.3% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.
- The Titans have called a pass in 50.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Westbrook-Ikhine's matchup with the Jaguars.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
0
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Jacksonville
- Westbrook-Ikhine has averaged zero receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Jaguars, 29.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Westbrook-Ikhine, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- The 261.2 yards per game the Jaguars are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense.
- The Jaguars have allowed 17 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are sixth in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Westbrook-Ikhine put together a 25-yard performance against the Patriots in Week 12 on two catches while being targeted six times and scoring one touchdown.
- In his last three games, Westbrook-Ikhine has 10 receptions (15 targets) for 142 yards and one touchdown, averaging 47.3 yards per game.
Westbrook-Ikhine's Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
37
9.4%
25
297
3
7
12.3%
A.J. Brown
78
19.9%
46
615
3
8
14.0%
Julio Jones
31
7.9%
21
336
0
4
7.0%
Chester Rogers
33
8.4%
20
238
1
3
5.3%
Powered By Data Skrive