December 12, 2021
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Tennessee vs. Jacksonville

There will be player prop bet markets available for Nick Westbrook-Ikhine before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Westbrook-Ikhine's Tennessee Titans (8-4) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10) square off in a Week 14 matchup between AFC South rivals at Nissan Stadium.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Westbrook-Ikhine's stat line this year shows 25 catches for 297 yards and three touchdowns. He puts up 24.8 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 37 times.
  • Westbrook-Ikhine has been the target of 37 of his team's 392 passing attempts this season, or 9.4% of the target share.
  • With seven targets in the red zone this season, Westbrook-Ikhine has been on the receiving end of 12.3% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Titans have called a pass in 50.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

0

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • Westbrook-Ikhine has averaged zero receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Jaguars, 29.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Westbrook-Ikhine, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • The 261.2 yards per game the Jaguars are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Jaguars have allowed 17 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are sixth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Westbrook-Ikhine put together a 25-yard performance against the Patriots in Week 12 on two catches while being targeted six times and scoring one touchdown.
  • In his last three games, Westbrook-Ikhine has 10 receptions (15 targets) for 142 yards and one touchdown, averaging 47.3 yards per game.

Westbrook-Ikhine's Tennessee Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

37

9.4%

25

297

3

7

12.3%

A.J. Brown

78

19.9%

46

615

3

8

14.0%

Julio Jones

31

7.9%

21

336

0

4

7.0%

Chester Rogers

33

8.4%

20

238

1

3

5.3%

