There will be player prop bet markets available for Nick Westbrook-Ikhine before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Westbrook-Ikhine's Tennessee Titans (8-4) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10) square off in a Week 14 matchup between AFC South rivals at Nissan Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Prop Bet Odds

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Westbrook-Ikhine's stat line this year shows 25 catches for 297 yards and three touchdowns. He puts up 24.8 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 37 times.

Westbrook-Ikhine has been the target of 37 of his team's 392 passing attempts this season, or 9.4% of the target share.

With seven targets in the red zone this season, Westbrook-Ikhine has been on the receiving end of 12.3% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.

The Titans have called a pass in 50.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Westbrook-Ikhine's matchup with the Jaguars.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 0 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

Westbrook-Ikhine has averaged zero receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Jaguars, 29.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Westbrook-Ikhine, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

The 261.2 yards per game the Jaguars are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense.

The Jaguars have allowed 17 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are sixth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Westbrook-Ikhine put together a 25-yard performance against the Patriots in Week 12 on two catches while being targeted six times and scoring one touchdown.

In his last three games, Westbrook-Ikhine has 10 receptions (15 targets) for 142 yards and one touchdown, averaging 47.3 yards per game.

Westbrook-Ikhine's Tennessee Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 37 9.4% 25 297 3 7 12.3% A.J. Brown 78 19.9% 46 615 3 8 14.0% Julio Jones 31 7.9% 21 336 0 4 7.0% Chester Rogers 33 8.4% 20 238 1 3 5.3%

Powered By Data Skrive