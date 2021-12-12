Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Patrick Mahomes II Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Kansas City vs. Las Vegas

Author:

Patrick Mahomes II will have several player prop bet markets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC West rivals square off in Week 14 when Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) meet the Las Vegas Raiders (6-6) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Patrick Mahomes II Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mahomes has thrown for 3,384 yards (282.0 ypg) on 309-of-478 passing with 25 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this season.
  • He also adds 250 rushing yards (20.8 ypg) on 48 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
  • The Chiefs, who rank 13th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 37.3% of the time.
  • Mahomes accounts for 58.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 64 of his 478 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

5

1+ Pass TDs

9

2+ Pass TDs

7

1+ Rush TDs

9

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • In three matchups against the Raiders, Mahomes averaged 364.7 passing yards per game, 79.2 yards more than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Mahomes had multiple TD passes in each of those matchups against the Raiders.
  • The 242.3 yards per game the Raiders are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 22 passing TDs conceded this season, the Raiders defense is ranked 26th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Broncos, Mahomes had 184 yards while completing 51.7% of his passes with one interception.
  • Mahomes added 12 yards on four carries while rushing for one touchdown.
  • Mahomes has racked up 850 passing yards (283.3 per game) and has a 62.9% completion percentage (73-for-116) over his last three appearances, tossing five touchdowns and two interceptions.
  • He's also rushed 11 times for 23 yards and one touchdown, averaging 7.7 yards per game.

Mahomes' Kansas City Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyreek Hill

127

25.7%

86

954

8

15

23.1%

Travis Kelce

105

21.2%

70

848

5

9

13.8%

Mecole Hardman

60

12.1%

43

436

1

10

15.4%

