Patrick Mahomes II will have several player prop bet markets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC West rivals square off in Week 14 when Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) meet the Las Vegas Raiders (6-6) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Patrick Mahomes II Prop Bet Odds

Patrick Mahomes II Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mahomes has thrown for 3,384 yards (282.0 ypg) on 309-of-478 passing with 25 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this season.

He also adds 250 rushing yards (20.8 ypg) on 48 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The Chiefs, who rank 13th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 37.3% of the time.

Mahomes accounts for 58.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 64 of his 478 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 5 1+ Pass TDs 9 2+ Pass TDs 7 1+ Rush TDs 9

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

In three matchups against the Raiders, Mahomes averaged 364.7 passing yards per game, 79.2 yards more than his over/under for Sunday.

Mahomes had multiple TD passes in each of those matchups against the Raiders.

The 242.3 yards per game the Raiders are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.

With 22 passing TDs conceded this season, the Raiders defense is ranked 26th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Broncos, Mahomes had 184 yards while completing 51.7% of his passes with one interception.

Mahomes added 12 yards on four carries while rushing for one touchdown.

Mahomes has racked up 850 passing yards (283.3 per game) and has a 62.9% completion percentage (73-for-116) over his last three appearances, tossing five touchdowns and two interceptions.

He's also rushed 11 times for 23 yards and one touchdown, averaging 7.7 yards per game.

Mahomes' Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyreek Hill 127 25.7% 86 954 8 15 23.1% Travis Kelce 105 21.2% 70 848 5 9 13.8% Mecole Hardman 60 12.1% 43 436 1 10 15.4%

