Rob Gronkowski will have several player props available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3) and the Buffalo Bills (7-5) hit the field in a Week 14 matchup from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Odds

Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gronkowski has also contributed with 33 receptions for 436 yards and six touchdowns. He's been targeted 47 times, producing 36.3 yards per game.

Gronkowski has been the target of 9.1% (47 total) of his team's 517 passing attempts this season.

Gronkowski (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 9.2% of his team's 98 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers have thrown the ball in 66.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 33.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 3

Matchup vs. Buffalo

Gronkowski's 62.8 receiving yards per game in his six career matchups against the Bills are 14.3 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In six matchups with the Bills, Gronkowski has had a TD catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.

Note: Gronkowski's stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.

The 174.9 yards per game the Bills are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's best pass defense.

The Bills have given up eight passing TDs this season (0.7 per game), ranking them first among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Falcons, Gronkowski was targeted eight times, picking up 58 yards on four receptions while scoring two touchdowns.

Gronkowski's over his last three outings stat line reveals 17 catches for 252 yards and two touchdowns. He put up 84.0 yards per game, and was targeted 25 times.

Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Rob Gronkowski 47 9.1% 33 436 6 9 9.2% Chris Godwin 105 20.3% 82 949 5 22 22.4% Mike Evans 93 18.0% 57 794 10 15 15.3% Antonio Brown 42 8.1% 29 418 4 3 3.1%

