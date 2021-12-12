Publish date:
Robby Anderson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Carolina vs. Atlanta
Robby Anderson Prop Bet Odds
Robby Anderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Anderson has reeled in 29 passes (69 targets) for 288 yards (24.0 per game) and has three touchdowns this year.
- Anderson has been the target of 16.7% (69 total) of his team's 412 passing attempts this season.
- Anderson (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.9% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.
- The Panthers have thrown the football in 55.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 25th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- In his four matchups against the Falcons, Anderson's 66 receiving yards average is 35.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (30.5).
- Anderson, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- This week Anderson will face the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense (259.2 yards allowed per game).
- With 25 passing TDs allowed this year, the Falcons defense is ranked 30th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 12 outing against the Dolphins, Anderson was targeted four times, picking up 15 yards on one reception (averaging 15 yards per grab).
- Anderson's stat line during his last three games shows 10 catches for 82 yards and one touchdown. He put up 27.3 receiving yards per game and was targeted 16 times.
Anderson's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Robby Anderson
69
16.7%
29
288
3
5
13.9%
D.J. Moore
112
27.2%
66
854
4
10
27.8%
Christian McCaffrey
41
10.0%
37
343
1
2
5.6%
Brandon Zylstra
14
3.4%
12
188
1
1
2.8%
