Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Robby Anderson and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. NFC South foes square off in Week 14 when Anderson's Carolina Panthers (5-7) play the Atlanta Falcons (5-7) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Robby Anderson Prop Bet Odds

Robby Anderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Anderson has reeled in 29 passes (69 targets) for 288 yards (24.0 per game) and has three touchdowns this year.

Anderson has been the target of 16.7% (69 total) of his team's 412 passing attempts this season.

Anderson (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.9% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.

The Panthers have thrown the football in 55.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 25th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Atlanta

In his four matchups against the Falcons, Anderson's 66 receiving yards average is 35.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (30.5).

Anderson, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

This week Anderson will face the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense (259.2 yards allowed per game).

With 25 passing TDs allowed this year, the Falcons defense is ranked 30th in the league.

Recent Performances

In his Week 12 outing against the Dolphins, Anderson was targeted four times, picking up 15 yards on one reception (averaging 15 yards per grab).

Anderson's stat line during his last three games shows 10 catches for 82 yards and one touchdown. He put up 27.3 receiving yards per game and was targeted 16 times.

Anderson's Carolina Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Robby Anderson 69 16.7% 29 288 3 5 13.9% D.J. Moore 112 27.2% 66 854 4 10 27.8% Christian McCaffrey 41 10.0% 37 343 1 2 5.6% Brandon Zylstra 14 3.4% 12 188 1 1 2.8%

