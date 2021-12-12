In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Russell Gage for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC South rivals meet in Week 14 when Gage and the Atlanta Falcons (5-7) take on the Carolina Panthers (5-7) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Russell Gage Prop Bet Odds

Russell Gage Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gage's stat line this year shows 38 catches for 400 yards and two touchdowns. He averages 33.3 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 53 times.

Gage has been the target of 53 of his team's 433 passing attempts this season, or 12.2% of the target share.

Gage (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.3% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts.

The Falcons, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.4% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gage's matchup with the Panthers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Carolina

Gage's 12.9 receiving yards per game in his seven matchups against the Panthers are 41.6 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In seven matchups versus the Panthers, Gage has not had a TD catch.

The Panthers have the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 198.3 yards per game through the air.

The Panthers have allowed 17 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Gage put together a 130-yard performance against the Buccaneers last week on 11 catches while being targeted 12 times.

Gage has chipped in with 241 yards on 22 grabs and one touchdown during his last three games. He was targeted 27 times and put up 80.3 receiving yards per game.

Gage's Atlanta Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Russell Gage 53 12.2% 38 400 2 6 11.3% Kyle Pitts 82 18.9% 49 709 1 9 17.0% Cordarrelle Patterson 57 13.2% 44 518 5 10 18.9% Calvin Ridley 52 12.0% 31 281 2 10 18.9%

Powered By Data Skrive